Trent Alexander-Arnold Suggests There Will Be No Transfer Surprises at Liverpool Ahead of Deadline

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has appeared to backed suggestions that Jurgen Klopp and the club have no transfers in mind to improve the squad before deadline day on 8 August.

The Champions League winners famously forked out £160m worth on signings in 2018 but have done precious little in terms of recruitment this summer.

Liverpool have only signed teenagers Harvey Elliott from Fulham and Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle, who are both unlikely to feature much in the first team in the immediate future.

Tim Bradbury/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold touched on the lack of transfer dealings via the club's official website, saying: “I think the manager has said this is the team that’s going to get us through the next season so we need to embrace it and buy into the idea of what the manager tells us about how he wants us to play.





“I am sure we’ll try to go out there every game, put in performances and I am sure we will stay in and around winning things and keep pushing other teams to do well as well."

Despite the wishes of some sections of the Liverpool support, Klopp has continually insisted that he will not invest heavily in new recruits and deems his squad good enough to have a go at retaining the Champions League and challenge Manchester City again for the Premier League in 2020.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

The German manager will be hoping that youngsters like Elliott and academy prospect Rhian Brewster can contribute as part of the squad rotation.

As well as that, Klopp has suggested the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita can act like 'new players' following their returns from injury.