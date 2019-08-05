8 Underrated Premier League Youngsters With Points to Prove This Season

As we edge closer to the return of the Premier League, club's are frantically searching for the star signing(s) that will help propel them to success.

It just so happens to be in football that we tend to notice the star-studded names, and the new young starlets that are making a name for themselves. But, what about the young talents who have been on the Premier League scene for a little while now, but quite frankly don't get the recognition they deserve?

Here's a look at some of the best young talents on the scene with a major point to prove in the upcoming season.

David Brooks - Bournemouth

Starting off strong.

The 22-year-old is a mesmeric talent, and he had an outstanding 2018/19 campaign after joining Bournemouth in a £10m deal back in the summer of 2018. He bagged himself seven goals and made five in the league - a remarkable return for a player who's season was interrupted with injuries.

Most notably, Brooks was outrageously good as Bournemouth demolished Chelsea 4-0 earlier this year. The Welshman made one and scored one himself - he was simply unplayable on the day and the Chelsea defence didn't know how to deal with him.

He is undoubtedly one of the most underrated players in the league, and it would come as no shock at all if one of the big six were to come calling anytime soon. Brooks will just be hoping that he can maintain fitness throughout the forthcoming season - once he's recovered from being out for three months, that is.

Yan Valery - Southampton

Valery had a breakthrough 2018/19 campaign, featuring 23 times in the league. His career highlight so far is a thunderbolt against Manchester United - a truly ridiculous goal from absolutely nothing. The scariest part? He meant it.

Valery's career has gone from strength to strength, and he is set to be rewarded with a starting berth in the league next season under Ralph Hasenhüttl. The Frenchman will face competition from the recently returned Cedric, but Valery has proven to be a reliable option whilst the Portuguese was out on loan.

At just 20-years-old, the Southampton man has a very bright future - and he will be hoping to cement his place in the side as the Saints go in search of Premier League safety.

Dwight McNeil - Burnley

The 19-year-old was a bright spark in an otherwise mediocre season for Burnley. The winger was direct, powerful and possesses an end product as well.

Last season, he found the net on three occasions, and assisted five times in his 21 appearances. It took until the second half of the season for Sean Dyche to reward him with a regular starting role, but he took full advantage of every chance he was given.

In a team that plays predominantly on the counter, McNeil is one of the most crucial members in the Clarets' squad now as he possesses the pace and trickery to supply the front two. His performances have gone somewhat under the radar - but without Europa League duties anymore, he will be hoping he can lead Burnley towards a top-half finish in the league.

Diogo Dalot - Manchester United

Following the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, reports began to emerge that Dalot's services were no longer required. Yet, as time has passed, these rumours have slowly faded away and United fans can feel more at ease.

Dalot only signed for the Red Devils last summer, but proved to be an invaluable squad member. The 20-year-old won the penalty as United amazingly came back to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. He has also single handedly instigated some of United's comebacks - notably when he came on and changed the game against Southampton.

The signing of Wan-Bissaka makes the forthcoming season the perfect opportunity for the Portuguese to continue showcasing his worth to the side. His versatility will only aid the Red Devils, and he may prove a viable solution to the problem on the right-wing.

Joe Gomez - Liverpool

The Englishman was enjoying a remarkable run of form before picking up yet another long-term injury problem. Together with Virgil van Dijk, he formed an unstoppable partnership at the back for Liverpool - more than playing his part as the Reds stormed towards a Premier League title challenge.

Gomez is quick, versatile and useful in both boxes. Having just turned 22, he has age on his side and he will be hoping he can kick on and reclaim his spot ahead of Joel Matip in the Liverpool side. Further to this, a strong season is essential if he has aspirations of starting in the European Championships next summer.

Harvey Barnes - Leicester City

Barnes was recalled to Leicester after an impressive loan spell at West Brom. The 21-year-old had a hand in 15 goal contributions in 26 appearances for the Baggies, before the Leicester hierarchy decided his services were required back at the King Power.

While his stats at Leicester may not be the most prolific since his return, he is most certainly an outstanding talent and has brought a whole new dimension to the Leicester side. The Foxes were lacking a player with a willingness to get on the front foot and get Jamie Vardy in behind - and that's what the youngster has brought.

He's direct, eager to learn and forever on the move, making him an absolute live-wire. Barnes will be hoping to improve upon his performances last season, and propel Leicester higher up the table.

Diogo Jota - Wolverhampton Wanderers

At first glance, it would be easy to think Jota shouldn't be part of this considering the fact that he is such a regular. However, at 22-years-old, he is indeed one of the most underrated young talents in the league - and he had one heck of a 2018/19 campaign.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side are a breath of fresh air, with young talents emerging in most positions. We could make a claim at this point for Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Vinagre or Ruben Neves etc. etc. But instead, it's Jota who gets the nod.

With his age often overlooked due to his string of fine performances, his nine goals and five assists went somewhat under the radar last season. But, crucially, there is more to his game. With Wolves winning their first game back in the Europa League, Jota will be hoping to make a real impact as they go in search of European success.

Phil Foden - Manchester City

Foden is some talent, we all know that. And yes, it is well known that Foden is considered one of, if not the, most exciting young English prospect at the moment.

His talent would appear to be obvious, but to most, he's an unknown quantity - which is why he can be described as 'underrated' in some circles. Manager Pep Guardiola recently called him "the most talented player he's ever seen." - some accolade considering he's worked alongside the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi.

With David Silva set to leave Man City at the end of the next season, this is now the perfect time to begin introducing the 19-year-old more frequently into the starting XI - and Foden will be sure to fight for the place on a regular basis.