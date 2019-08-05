Adrian Set to Join Liverpool on Free Transfer as Replacement for Simon Mignolet

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of former West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian to replace Simon Mignolet, who completed a £6.5m move to Club Brugge over the weekend.

With Alisson the only senior goalkeeper left in the squad, Liverpool were eager to find a replacement for Mignolet as soon as possible, with Adrian quickly emerging as one of their primary targets.

Simon Mignolet is already training with Club Brugge.



📸 Photonews. #lfc pic.twitter.com/VlaOijDP8v — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) August 5, 2019

Southampton's Alex McCarthy was also near the top of their wish list, but The Times state that Liverpool have opted to move for Adrian instead, given he is currently a free agent after leaving West Ham this summer.

A deal for the Spaniard will be easier, faster and cheaper than moving for McCarthy, and Jurgen Klopp wants to find a new backup goalkeeper as soon as possible, so as to ensure he does not need to worry as the new season approaches.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Reds will face Norwich City in the opening game of the Premier League campaign on Friday, and Klopp does not want to be without a reserve goalkeeper for the game.

As such, a move for Adrian has been accelerated. He spent eight years with West Ham, racking up plenty of Premier League experience, but ultimately lost his place to Lukasz Fabianski.





He has made 125 appearances in the competition, and someone with that kind of knowledge is thought to be one of Klopp's top priorities.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Young goalkeepers Daniel Atherton, Jakub Ojrzynski and Caoimhin Kelleher are seen as too inexperienced to assume the role of reserve goalkeeper, although they could take over from Adrian further down the line.