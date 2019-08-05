Barcelona forward Lionel Messi won't play during the upcoming tour of the United States because of a calf injury, the team announced.

The team said that Messi was injured during training on Monday and that he will not travel overseas with the rest of the team.

Tests on his injured leg reveealed a Grade 1 calf strain.

"His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury," the team said.

Barcelona is scheduled to play Wednesday in Miami against Napoli and in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday.