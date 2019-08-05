Barcelona Vice-President Rules Out Neymar Move But Leaves Door Open to Future Bid

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner has officially ruled out a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar this summer. However, he left the door open for a potential Camp Nou return for the Brazilian in the future.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently revealed that the Blaugrana are pushing for more signings before the summer transfer window slams shut, with Neymar rumoured to be amongst the club's top targets this summer.

However, speaking to TV3, Cardoner stated that Barcelona will not move for Neymar this summer, but did acknowledge that they are monitoring his situation with Paris.

He said: "As of today, there's no Neymar case, as the president said, and it's complicated. We are passive actors. We know he's not happy in Paris and it's a situation that needs to be resolved in Paris.

"We haven't spoken to them. There is a lot of respect between the clubs and if there is a Neymar case one day, we'll talk. Today, at this time, it's ruled out."

PSG are believed to have demanded almost €222m to part ways with Neymar, which would have been impossible for Barcelona to afford. They have already spent heavily on the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Junior Firpo, so meeting PSG's demands was always unlikely.

There have been countless rumours of potential loan bids or swap deal offers to try and bring Neymar back to Camp Nou, but Cardoner's latest words suggest that the Brazilian will not be heading back to Barcelona any time soon.

The 27-year-old is yet to return to action in Paris, watching from the stands as PSG picked up a 2-1 win over Rennes in the Trophee des Champions on Saturday. He has been dealing with an ankle injury all summer and only recently returned to training.

Many believed that he may have played his last match for the club, although it now appears as though he may have to prepare himself for PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Nimes on Sunday.