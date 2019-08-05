Juan Foyth Ruled Out Until September With Ankle Injury as Right-Back Issues Intensify

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that defender Juan Foyth will be out of action until September at the earliest, after the 21-year-old picked up an ankle injury in the Audi Cup clash with Bayern Munich last month.

Foyth was one of nine substitutes to come on at half-time in the final of the pre-season tournament, which Tottenham won on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time, but he was stretchered off just over half an hour later after going over on his left ankle.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Already suspended for Spurs' opening two matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City due to a red card picked up against Bournemouth at the end of last season, his spell on the sidelines will be extended into September, as the club confirmed the extent of the injury via a statement on Monday.

"After undergoing assessment over the past few days, we can confirm that Juan Foyth has sustained a lateral ligament injury to his left ankle following a challenge in our Audi Cup match against Bayern Munich," a statement reads.

"The Argentina international, who will miss the opening two games of the season due to suspension, will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in September."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

It is perhaps better news than expected, with the initially nasty-looking injury requiring immediate medical attention and leaving many fearing the worst.

He suffered from a similar setback this time last season, with a thigh injury keeping him out from late July into September, and went on to make 17 appearances over the course of the campaign.