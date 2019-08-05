Leroy Sane Preparing to Complete €110m Move to Bayern Munich & Become Bundesliga's Highest-Paid Star

By 90Min
August 05, 2019

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is reportedly set to finally complete his move to Bayern Munich, after months of speculation. 

The saga, which has been rolling throughout the window, has been played out fairly publicly, and has had numerous twists and turns. Just last week, a report in German publication Kicker claimed that a €100m deal had been agreed with the player 'deciding' to join the Bavarian side, before the club themselves were forced to come out and publicly deny this was the case.  

Michael Regan/GettyImages

After that, City supposedly placed a £137m price tag on the player in a bid to dissuade the Bundesliga champions from making the move, while personal terms between Sane and Bayern were reached.

but now, according to a report from the usually reliably France Football, Sane is set to make the move for around €110m (£101m). 

That sum would make him the most expensive signing in Bundesliga history, beating out the €80m fee paid by Bayern for Lucas Hernandez just three months ago, while his salary of €18m-a-year would also make him the highest-paid footballer in Germany - beating out future Bayern teammate Robert Lewandowski.

According to these reports, this agreement has actually been in place for several weeks, with Sane's spouse's desire to stay in Manchester the principal stumbling block. The 23-year-old would apparently don the number 10 shirt at the Allianz Arena, taking up the mantle held by the retired Arjen Robben for ten years. 

The only remaining stumbling block seems to revolve around the German's enforced departure from the Community Shield clash against Liverpool, and whether or not any injury sustained could affect his ability to complete a medical.

