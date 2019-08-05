Manchester United Complete World Record Signing of Harry Maguire From Leicester City

By 90Min
August 05, 2019

Manchester United have finally completed the signing of Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire for a fee of £80m, on a six-year deal with the option for a seventh. 

The centre-back has been United's main target throughout the window so far, with initial competition from Manchester City and a hard bargain driven by Leicester - whose late push for an extra £5m in add-ons was rebuffed by United - meaning negotiations have been far from straightforward. 

United, however, have persevered to get the deal over the line, and have finally landed the elite central defender they have been after since last summer - even if it cost them a new world record fee for a defender. 

Maguire said: “I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.


"From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”

Maguire made 76 appearances for Leicester after his £12m move from Hull City in 2017, and was a key part of England's run to the World Cup semi-finals last summer. 

He will be available for their first league game against Chelsea next weekend, alongside fellow new signings Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. 

