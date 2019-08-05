Napoli vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Napoli will face Barcelona at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Thursday for the first of two friendlies between the sides.





The meeting will be crucial preparation for both clubs with the start of both the Serie A and La Liga campaigns now under two weeks away.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Whilst there is little at stake in this fixture, the Catalan giants will want to put in a dominant display when the sides meet in Miami. It offers a chance for both sides to make tactical tweaks in a scenario where defeat matters little.

Both sides will want to end their pre-season on a high however, and here is what you need to know before the encounter.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 8 August What Time Is Kick Off? 00:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel/ Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? TBC

Team News



The Barcelona squad is starting to take shape nicely. With crucial targets signed earlier in the summer, Ernesto Valverde has a huge range of talent to pick from.

Lionel Messi is set to return to the action after having an extended break following his involvement with Argentina in the 2019 Copa America. New signing Frenkie de Jong will hope to keep his place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting eleven after impressing against Arsenal. Antoine Griezmann will also be eager to start from the off after featuring against the Gunners in a fairly quiet display. For Napoli, this will be their sixth pre-season encounter of the summer, and therefore they should be the fitter of the two sides. Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik and Amin Younes, all scorers for Napoli against Liverpool last month, will want to start as they bid to reach full fitness ahead of the new campaign. Carlo Ancelotti will look to use the majority of his squad, as he did against Marseille where he made six changes at half-time. However, Piotr Zielinski is one doubt after he pulled out of their most recent friendly with flu. Kalidou Koulibaly is back after his extended break but it is unlikely he will start. Predicted Lineups

Napoli Meret; Hysaj, Manolas, Maksimovic, Rui; Callejon, Ruiz, Verdi, Younes; Insigne, Milik. Barcelona Neto; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, De Jong, Puig; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele.

Head to Head Record





Napoli and Barcelona have met just twice in recent years, both in friendlies. Barcelona thrashed the Naples outfit 5-0 back in 2011 with Cesc Fabregas netting his first goal for the club that day.

