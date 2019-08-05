Radja Nainggolan Completes Season-Long Loan Move From Inter to Cagliari

Cagliari have confirmed the arrival of Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan on loan for the 2019/20 season.



Nainggolan, who joined the Nerazzurri just last year from Roma in a £34m move, started his Serie A career at Cagliari, after joining the Sardinian side from third-tier Piacenza in 2010.



And now, as revealed by the club themselves in an official statement, the Belgian is back, signing on for the 2019/20 campaign on loan.

In that statement, the club declared: "Cagliari Calcio is pleased to announce the purchase of the football player Radja Nainggolan for the 2019/2020 football season: the midfielder comes from FC Internazionale by way of a loan.

"The 'Ninja' has returned home: he listened to the heart, chose to embrace the Rossoblu people.



Those people who had welcomed him, adopted as a son and therefore never forgotten. Born in Antwerp, Belgium, he grew up on football in Italy, arriving on the island at only 22 years of age: a very promising footballer, but in search of consecration.



"Radja did not know that Cagliari would have been for him the pole star on the way to becoming one of the strongest midfielders in the world."

Nainggolan had arrived back in Sicily over the weekend, and, with this move in sight, he spoke to reporters (as quoted by SempreInter), admitting: “I am happy, there is great enthusiasm.

“I always wanted to return but I did not think the return would come this year, but I am happy that is has happened. It was not hard to choose Cagliari although I did have other offers.

“I spoke with some other managers but it was right to come back here and I must first thank the president. After our first call, he completely convinced me right away, he made promises and he has kept them.



"Things have gone the way I would have liked them to have gone and it was easy to reach an agreement.”