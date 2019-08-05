Raheem Sterling Backs Up Football's Nicest Guy Credentials as He Hugs Liverpool Fans

Raheem Sterling is one of very few players loved in both Manchester and Liverpool.

The winger may have scored the opener to help City on their way to beating his old side in the Community Shield on Sunday but the Reds fans apparently didn't hold it against him.

City came out on top in Sunday's curtain-raiser for the upcoming Premier League season, winning 5-4 on penalties after the game had finished 1-1 in normal time.

With another piece of silverware safely secured, Sterling went over to a section of Liverpool supporters, handing over his shirt, giving out hugs and posing for selfies, with the heart-warming incident being captured by the England official twitter account.

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene in 2012 with Liverpool when he was only 17, and went on to score 23 goals in 129 appearances for the side.

However, the relationship between the player and the club turned somewhat sour when he opted to leave to join Manchester City in 2015.

Upon his return to Anfield as a visiting player in recent years, Sterling has often been jeered, with many fans not happy with the manner of his departure. Yet the player has earned huge credit across club boundaries after taking a stand against racism and the portrayal of black players in the tabloid media last year.

His latest gesture at Wembley is likely to endear him to supporters even more, and will go some way to repairing the tumultuous relationship that he has experienced with Liverpool fans.

Sterling has scored 35 Premier League goals in the last two seasons, and captained England back in June in the Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands. Sunday's interaction with Liverpool's fans represents another positive moment in what has been an exceptional year for the winger.