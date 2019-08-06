Bournemouth Announce Harry Wilson on Season-Long Loan From Liverpool

By 90Min
August 06, 2019

AFC Bournemouth have announced the arrival of Wales international forward Harry Wilson on a season-long loan from Liverpool ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 22-year-old made his first real impact on senior football last year whilst on loan at Frank Lampard's Derby County, where he scored 18 goals and claimed six assists across all competitions.

Wilson has even impressed during pre-season for Liverpool, scoring during their match against Borussia Dortmund, and it had been suggested he could be part of their first-team this year.

But Bournemouth have now confirmed that the youngster has moved to the south coast on a season-long loan, linking up with former Liverpool stars Dominic Solanke and Jordon Ibe.

"It's great to be here, great to finally get everything sorted and I can't wait to meet all the staff and the lads,” Wilson told afcbTV.

"When Liverpool informed me it was a possibility to come here I was keen to get it sorted. I want to play Premier League football and with a great team like Bournemouth.

Laszlo Balogh/GettyImages

"With the style of play that Bournemouth are likely to play I feel that I can fit right in and help the team a lot."

