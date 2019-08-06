Bournemouth Open Talks With Liverpool Over Loan Deal for Winger Harry Wilson

Bournemouth have opened negotiations with Liverpool over a potential loan deal for winger Harry Wilson, as they look to replace the injured David Brooks.

Brooks is expected to miss at least three months of action after suffering an ankle injury, so the Cherries are eager to bolster their options on the wing as soon as possible.

As a result, the Daily Mail claim that Bournemouth have set their sights on Wilson. They were open to a £25m permanent deal. However, Liverpool have indicated that they do not want to lose Wilson permanently and would prefer a loan option.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive temporary spell with Derby County in the Championship last season and club officials are eager to see what he can do in the Premier League.

They are adamant that, should Wilson leave on loan, he must be guaranteed game time. As a result, Liverpool will look to include clauses in the deal which would see Bournemouth forced to pay a penalty fee if he does not feature enough.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have both been linked with a move for Wilson, but Bournemouth's willingness to take him on loan and agree to these clauses could give them the edge.

He managed 18 goals and six assists in the second tier last season and is still held in high regard by many at Anfield. A temporary spell with another Premier League side could be enough to make or break his future at Liverpool.





There was a belief that Wilson may be able to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans after enjoying an impressive pre-season, but he was not even part of the matchday squad for Liverpool's Community Shield loss to Manchester City, with Klopp preferring the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.