Man Utd & Tottenham Make Philippe Coutinho Enquiries as Arsenal 'Agreement' Is Dismissed

Manchester United and Tottenham have apparently asked about the availability of Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, while rumours on Tuesday suggesting that there was an agreement in place with Arsenal have now been chalked up as nothing more than opportunism by his agent.

The latest furore surrounding Coutinho's future came when L'Equipe reported that the Brazil international had 'agreed' to move to north London this summer, while elsewhere as many as four Premier League sides were being linked with a transfer ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Arsenal's supposed agreement has already been quashed by those with the best inside information, with the club now focussed on finding a new centre back. However, ESPN's Moi Llorens claims that Manchester United and Tottenham have recently made enquiries about Coutinho's future.

It's stressed that a move to either club will depend on what happens with Christian Eriksen, who has been linked with a move away from Tottenham throughout the summer and is now believed to be on United's transfer radar.

Although the Brazilian does already have a relationship with Mauricio Pochettino from their time together at Espanyol, Llorens adds that a move back to the Premier League - Coutinho's preferred destination - will prove complicated due to his past with Liverpool.

Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian has already played down a return to England too, claiming that the Barcelona star wouldn't consider joining one of Liverpool's direct rivals.

Journalist Romain Molina, author of Unai Emery: El Maestro, has been quick to weigh in on Joorabchian's reliability when it comes to rumours surrounding his players.

Philippe Coutinho has been offered to Arsenal (and not only...), he’d like to come back in Premier League. But Arsenal at the moment are totally focused on a CB. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #Barcelona #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2019

Although Arsenal have already dealt with Joorabchian to bring Edu back to the club as their technical director, Molina stresses that Coutinho's agent has a habit of using the media for his own personal gain, already rubbing the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Brazilian giants Corinthians the wrong way with his tactics.

Admitting he doesn't have his own scoop when it comes to Coutinho's future, Molina has urged fans to throw caution to the wind when it comes to rumours which may have originated from Joorabchian, especially considering that time is running out for the Brazil international to find a new club this summer.