DC United star Wayne Rooney will leave Major League Soccer at the end of the season and become a player-coach with Derby County in January, the team announced Tuesday.

Rooney came to the MLS in June 2018 after a stint with Manchester United, winning 16 major titles during his stint there.

“It is an exciting prospect for him to be joining Derby County and he can bring so much to this squad, both on and off the pitch. He has enjoyed a wonderful career, both in club football and for England, and he still has so much to give as well," Derby County manager Phillip Cocu said.

“His credentials speak for themselves. But to have a player with his leadership, skill, experience, character and work ethic will be huge for us. He knows what it takes to succeed as a player and I have no doubt he will have a positive impact right across the club.

The 33-year-old Rooney is the leading scorer in Manchester United and England's history.

For DC United, he has scored 25 goals and assisted on 13 others in 46 appearances, helping lead DC United to the playoffs last year.