Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag Discusses Donny van de Beek's Future Amid Real Madrid Links

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag admitted on Tuesday that he is not sure about the future of midfielder Donny van de Beek, amid reports that Real Madrid are close to bringing the Dutchman to Spain.

Van De Beek was part of the Ajax side which narrowly missed out on the Champions League final last season, after conceding a last-gasp goal against Spurs, and he also played in the Dutch side’s recent qualifying match against PAOK.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Ajax boss is hopeful that Ajax will retain the services of the Dutch midfielder for next season, but AS reported that during an interview with Dutch television company Ziggo Sports, Ten Hag admitted that he isn’t sure where Van De Beek will be playing next year.

"There are many rumours, but there is nothing definitive. Donny played today and is now busy with Ajax matches. We also want him to be with us in the Champions League because it makes the team better."

"I don't know if he will leave us and I hope he stays here for a long time. Especially this season because it would mean we would have a very good midfielder," the coach added.

Ten Hag confirmed that he intends to continue selecting Van De Beek and the midfielder is in his plans for the return game against PAOK, although the 22-year-old admitted himself that he is in negotiations with Madrid.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

If the Ajax midfielder completes a move to the Bernabeu this summer, he will still be free to play in the Champions League with the Spanish giants, despite his participation in the earlier rounds with his current side.