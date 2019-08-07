Cristiano Ronaldo Eager for Juventus to Sign Mauro Icardi Instead of Romelu Lukaku This Summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to see Juventus sign Inter's Mauro Icardi this summer, rather than pursue a deal for Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.

Both strikers are believed to be available this summer, with the Bianconeri thought to hold an interest in signing at least one of them.

Yifan Ding/GettyImages

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo has made it clear to those around him that he would prefer to link up with Icardi, as he believes the Argentine's play style would work perfectly alongside him.

Ronaldo's logic is that his movement often opens up plenty of space in the penalty area, and Icardi - regarded as one of the finest poachers around - would be able to take advantage of that and score plenty of goals.

However, he would not be against joining up with Lukaku. The Belgian is still an elite striker but, if it were up to Ronaldo, it would be Icardi heading to the Allianz Stadium this summer.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Ronaldo's say in the matter is thought to hold some weight at the club, although the final decision will not be left to the striker, but instead the club officials involved in transfer dealings.

Inter boss Antonio Conte has decided that Icardi does not feature in his plans going forward. The striker has been linked with a move away all summer, with numerous sides in the Serie A believed to be keen.

Alongside Juventus, both Roma and Napoli have been tipped to move for Icardi, whose future is almost certainly away from Milan.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, rumours linking the Bianconeri with Lukaku appear to be stronger. A potential swap deal between Lukaku and Paulo Dybala ultimately collapsed, although it is thought that Juventus will return with a fresh offer for the United man.