Diego Forlan Formally Announces Retirement From Football Aged 40

Diego Forlan has officially announced his retirement from football after 21 years as a professional player.

The striker has not played since May 2018, but had not previously publicly stated that he had retired. However, Forlan opted to confirm that his playing days were over in a TV interview with Telemundo de Canal 12 on Tuesday.

PUNIT PARANJPE/GettyImages

During the interview, as reported by Ovacion, Forlan acknowledged that he had been considering his future for a while, and was now ready to hang his boots up.

"It has not been easy, but there were several interviews where they asked me the question and even though we did not want this moment to come, we knew that one day I would arrive and I have decided to stop playing football professionally", he said.

The 40-year-old revealed that he is in talks to put together a testimonial match in Uruguay to give back to the fans that have supported him over the years.

"We are running a farewell match. In Uruguay for sure, we are still talking. People always greet me with love and respect, even if one is a fan of Peñarol ahead of everything I am Uruguayan."

DANIEL GARCIA/GettyImages

Looking ahead to what the future holds, Forlan admitted that he is interested in becoming a coach, as he looks to pass on his knowledge to the next generation of footballers.

"I really enjoy being in Uruguay, but I did the coach course and I enjoy what this is. I would love to try it. You have to see what kind of offer comes".

Forlan had an illustrious playing career, starring for the likes of Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, although he did struggle during his time in England, scoring just ten goals in 63 Premier League appearances for Manchester United.

His defining moment as a player came in the 2010 World Cup when he finished as the joint-top scorer with five goals to help Uruguay to the semi-finals. His performances earned him recognition as the best player in the tournament, winning the Golden Ball.