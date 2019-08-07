Everton Close in on Double Swoop for Defenders Djibril Sidibe & Fikayo Tomori

Everton have agreed a deal to sign Djibril Sidibe on loan from Monaco, while they have also been offered Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori as they attempt to sign the two defenders before the transfer window shuts on Thursday afternoon.

Sidibe was a part of the France squad that won the World Cup in 2018 and has been at Monaco for the past three seasons. Monaco struggled badly in 2018/19, avoiding relegation from Ligue 1 by a single point and the 27-year-old full back now looks set to leave his homeland in search of a new challenge.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Sidibe will undergo his medical on Wednesday ahead of securing a season-long loan move to Merseyside.

Capped by his country on 18 occasions, Sidibe will be in a straight battle with Seamus Coleman for the right-back spot, after Everton loaned out Jonjoe Kenny to Schalke earlier this summer.

Having seemingly secured a new full back, Everton are also linked with Chelsea centre back Tomori, who impressed whilst out on loan last season at Derby. The 21-year-old made 44 appearances in the Championship for the Rams, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League when they lost the playoff final 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Everton took Kurt Zouma on loan from Chelsea last season, but have been unable to tempt him back for another year, leading to the Stamford Bridge club coming up with an alternative option instead.

Paul Joyce of The Times claims that Everton have been offered Tomori on loan. These two additions would continue what has already been a busy summer for the club, who have brought in Fabian Delph and Moise Kean in recent weeks, as well as securing the permanent signing of Andre Gomes from Barcelona.