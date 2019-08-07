Gerard Pique Speaks About Neymar Amid Ongoing Rumours of Barcelona Return

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has spoken glowingly about Neymar amid the ongoing saga that could yet see the Paris Saint-Germain forward make a sensational return to Camp Nou. But Pique has insisted the Brazilian must make his mind up about what he wants to do.

Neymar has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona just two years after quitting the club in a seismic €222m world-record transfer to Paris.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

But things have turned sour for the 27-year-old in the French capital and a potential departure from Parc des Princes has been one of the most talked about transfer sagas of the summer.

A move from Barcelona remains immensely complicated given the enormous cost involved and the club's already stretched finances after the €120m capture of Antoine Griezmann.

There has also been bad blood between club and player in terms of a lawsuit and countersuit relating to a dispute over a renewal bonus paid that was part of his 2016 contract, as well as over the acrimonious nature of his 2017 exit.

Yet Pique addressed the ongoing return speculation when quizzed at a press conference in the United States, where Barcelona are based for the pre-season La Liga Serie A Cup.

"He's a great player who knows the dressing room, the city, and the club. It's a complicated transaction and it must be he who decides," the 32-year-old said.

Interestingly, his words were shared by Barcelona's official Twitter account. It is unusual for a club to actively publicise comments about a potential incoming transfer in such a way.