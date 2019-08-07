Premier League Table: 90min Experts *Cough* Predict 2019/20 Finishing Positions

Oh thank god, it's back. It's been almost a month since we had football on tap with the Women's World Cup, Copa America, Gold Cup, Africa Cup of Nations and...well, hasn't it sucked?
Thankfully, we're back. New season, new players, new dreams, new chances for 90min's finest to make predictions which will humiliate them for weeks and months to come. August: it's good.
The individual tables are all below and – most important – the collated table, with everyone's predictions added up with maths and science, is at the bottom. People's Twitter handles are linked to their names where they've given their justifications, so feel free to shout at them directly.
|Position
|
Chris Deeley
|
Scott Saunders
|Andrew Headspeath
|1
|Manchester City
|Manchester City
|Manchester City
|2
|Spurs
|Liverpool
|Liverpool
|3
|Liverpool
|Manchester United
|Spurs
|4
|Manchester United
|Arsenal
|Arsenal
|5
|Arsenal
|Tottenham
|Manchester United
|6
|Chelsea
|Chelsea
|Chelsea
|7
|Leicester
|Leicester
|West Ham
|8
|West Ham
|Wolves
|Leicester
|9
|Wolves
|Everton
|Everton
|10
|Everton
|West Ham
|Wolves
|11
|Southampton
|Bournemouth
|Southampton
|12
|Watford
|Southampton
|Bournemouth
|13
|Bournemouth
|Watford
|Watford
|14
|Crystal Palace
|Crystal Palace
|Burnley
|15
|Burnley
|Aston Villa
|Aston Villa
|16
|Newcastle
|Burnley
|Norwich
|17
|Aston Villa
|Newcastle
|Crystal Palace
|18
|Brighton
|Brighton
|Newcastle
|19
|Norwich
|Norwich
|Brighton
|20
|Sheffield United
|Sheffield United
|Sheffield United
Scott: It's just too difficult to see past Manchester City this season, again. They're too good. I've got this nagging feeling that Real Madrid are going to bomb, Zinedine Zidane'll get sacked and Mauricio Pochettino's getting his head turned to the detriment of Spurs. Pie in the sky I know, but we're having fun here.
I fancy Sheffield United and Norwich to go straight back down, while any number of teams from 14th down could join them because they're all as bad as each other. I've picked Brighton though, because they're just that little bit more bad.
Andrew: I fully expect Liverpool to be unable to keep up the heat on City, while Spurs are strengthening well and have the shiny new stadium, lest we forget. Arsenal look the best of the rest, with Chelsea boasting about two xG for the whole season post-Hazard and United still short a few players and the right manager...and board.
Anyone south of Watford could go down. If Palace lose Wilfried Zaha it could be curtains (obvious point alert), while Villa's signings look a bit 'Fulham'. Sheffield United seem particularly ill-equipped for the rigours of The Barclays, while Mike Ashley's Newcastle are Mike Ashley's Newcastle.
|Position
|
Jack Gallagher
|
Jude Summerfield
|
Toby Cudworth
|1
|Liverpool
|Manchester City
|Manchester City
|2
|Manchester City
|Liverpool
|Liverpool
|3
|Spurs
|Spurs
|Spurs
|4
|Manchester United
|Manchester United
|Manchester United
|5
|Arsenal
|Arsenal
|Arsenal
|6
|Chelsea
|Chelsea
|Chelsea
|7
|Everton
|Leicester
|Everton
|8
|Leicester
|West Ham
|West Ham
|9
|Wolves
|Wolves
|Leicester
|10
|West Ham
|Everton
|Wolves
|11
|Watford
|Watford
|Southampton
|12
|Burnley
|Bournemouth
|Bournemouth
|13
|Southampton
|Southampton
|Watford
|14
|Bournemouth
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|15
|Crystal Palace
|Burnley
|Burnley
|16
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|Aston Villa
|17
|Norwich
|Norwich
|Newcastle
|18
|Newcastle
|Newcastle
|Norwich
|19
|Brighton
|Brighton
|Brighton
|20
|Sheffield United
|Sheffield United
|Sheffield United
What They Said
Jack: Player of the Year – Shane Duffy. Young Player of the Year – Shane Duffy. Manager of the Year – Mick McCarthy.
Jude: Liverpool are good, Manchester City are probably a bit better, Tottenham are worse than both, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all a similar level, but they'll probably finish fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.
Brighton did a bad thing in letting Chris Hughton leave, while I've also cruelly tipped Sheffield United to finish bottom. The fallout in Newcastle if they got relegated would be hugely entertaining, hence their 18th placing.
Toby: I’ve gone for City to win the league again this year, purely because of what Rodri adds to that already incredible midfield. United to sneak top four as Arsenal’s defensive struggles continue and Frank finds his feet testing out youth at Chelsea.
At the bottom, Sheff Utd and Norwich to drop straight back to the Championship, along with Brighton - as I genuinely struggle to see where they will score goals from. Quite the reprieve for Newcastle that, who I think are in for a tough, tough season without Rafa.
|Position
|
Jamie Spencer
|Tom Gott
|
Wilfred Dutton
|1
|Manchester City
|Manchester City
|Manchester City
|2
|Liverpool
|Liverpool
|Liverpool
|3
|Spurs
|Spurs
|Chelsea
|4
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|Spurs
|5
|Chelsea
|Arsenal
|Arsenal
|6
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|Leicester
|7
|Everton
|Wolves
|Manchester United
|8
|Leicester
|Leicester
|Everton
|9
|West Ham
|West Ham
|Wolves
|10
|Southampton
|Everton
|West Ham
|11
|Wolves
|Southampton
|Watford
|12
|Burnley
|Newcastle
|Bournemouth
|13
|Bournemouth
|Bournemouth
|Southampton
|14
|Watford
|Watford
|Crystal Palace
|15
|Aston Villa
|Aston Villa
|Aston Villa
|16
|Brighton
|Crystal Palace
|Burnley
|17
|Crystal Palace
|Norwich
|Brighton
|18
|Newcastle
|Burnley
|Norwich
|19
|Sheffield United
|Brighton
|Newcastle
|20
|Norwich
|Sheffield United
|Sheffield United
What They Said
Jamie: It's hard to envisage anyone else being quite good enough to topple Manchester City, especially as Liverpool could suffer a sluggish start. 'Ole's at the Wheel' will make a comeback this season, at least enough for Manchester United to return to the top four, while Frank Lampard will get a free pass from Chelsea in difficult circumstances.
Any of the bottom six could go down.
Tom: City are just too good, and the title looks like it will be theirs to lose for at least another year. Unfortunately, it won't be as positive for cross-town rivals United, who begin the season in about as much turmoil as they ended the last one. Expect Wolves and Leicester to give them a real run for their money for sixth.
|Position
|
Robbie Copeland
|
Ben Carter
|Ross Kennerley
|1
|Manchester City
|Manchester City
|Manchester City
|2
|Liverpool
|Liverpool
|Liverpool
|3
|Spurs
|Spurs
|Arsenal
|4
|Arsenal
|Arsenal
|Spurs
|5
|Manchester United
|Manchester United
|Manchester United
|6
|Chelsea
|Leicester
|Chelsea
|7
|West Ham
|Chelsea
|Wolves
|8
|Leicester
|West Ham
|Leicester
|9
|Wolves
|Wolves
|Everton
|10
|Everton
|Everton
|West Ham
|11
|Southampton
|Watford
|Watford
|12
|Watford
|Southampton
|Bournemouth
|13
|Norwich
|Crystal Palace
|Southampton
|14
|Bournemouth
|Aston Villa
|Burnley
|15
|Aston Villa
|Bournemouth
|Aston Villa
|16
|Newcastle
|Burnley
|Crystal Palace
|17
|Crystal Palace
|Brighton
|Newcastle
|18
|Burnley
|Newcastle
|Sheffield United
|19
|Sheffield United
|Norwich
|Norwich
|20
|Brighton
|Sheffield United
|Brighton
Consensus Premier League Table
|Position
|Club
|1
|Manchester City
|2
|Liverpool
|3
|Spurs
|4
|Arsenal
|5
|Manchester United
|6
|Chelsea
|7
|Leicester
|8
|West Ham
|9
|Everton
|10
|Wolves
|11
|Southampton
|12
|Watford
|13
|Bournemouth
|=14
|Aston Villa
|=14
|Burnley
|16
|Crystal Palace
|17
|Newcastle
|18
|Norwich
|19
|Brighton
|20
|Sheffield United