Tottenham Face Challenge of Agreeing Personal Terms With Paulo Dybala After Juventus Deal

Tottenham Hotspur face the significant challenge of agreeing personal terms with Paulo Dybala after striking a deal with Juventus, with the Argentine forward seemingly unwilling to lower the wage demands that saw a proposed move to Manchester United fall through.





Landing Dybala could be the catalyst that allows Christian Eriksen to leave - the Dane is heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United, but both deals will have to be wrapped up very quickly as the Premier League transfer deadline strikes at 5pm on Thursday.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Depending on the source, Spurs have agreed either a £64.4m or £69m transfer fee for Dybala, yet there is still much more to this deal.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs are yet to agree personal terms with Dybala. An arrangement regarding image rights will be an important part of it, but that is described as an 'obstacle'.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail suggests that Dybala is asking for higher wages that current Spurs top earner Harry Kane. The report notes that Kane's contract pays £250,000-per-week, but Dybala is tipped to ask for a weekly figure of 'at least' £300,000 to make the move.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino is a firm admirer of his fellow countryman and is said to have played an 'active role' in the agreement reached with Juventus. But high wages were a major reason why Manchester United pulled the plug on a similar deal.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

As the transfer deadline nears, Spurs also remain heavily linked with Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho and much talked about Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes.

Sky Sports labels Spurs as the 'favourites' to land Coutinho on loan after the player was told he can leave Camp Nou this summer. ESPN also notes that Spurs are 'keen' on the Brazilian and that the club is a 'more likely' destination than Manchester United or Arsenal.

However, the same report additionally cites a source close to the player to suggest that while Coutinho returning to England this month is 'not impossible', the chances are 'low'.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As for Fernandes, The Independent explains that the Portuguese international has 'indicated his willingness' to join Spurs, although their plan to offer a deal worth £50m plus £10m in add-ons is thought to be short of Sporting's valuation of at least £70m. That is why the proposed transfer is described as being 'in the balance' at this late stage of the window.

Completed deals for all three of Dybala, Coutinho and Fernandes are unlikely.