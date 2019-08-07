Watford Confirm Signing of Free Agent Danny Welbeck on 3-Year Deal

Watford have confirmed the signing of free agent Danny Welbeck on a three-year deal after the striker was free to pursue a new club this summer after seeing out his contract at Arsenal.



The Gunners opted not to offer the 28-year-old a new deal after his previous one had expired, meaning the forward was free to talk to any number of suitors.

We're delighted to confirm the signing of @England international @DannyWelbeck on a free transfer 🖋️ pic.twitter.com/5S1Lcx7u1C — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 7, 2019

Having only made one signing so far this window - Craig Dawson's £6m arrival from West Brom - the Hornets have now secured their second acquisition in the shape of the former Manchester United academy product. As confirmed on the club's official website, Welbeck has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, running until 2022.

After moving to Arsenal from United back on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2014, Welbeck's career has been blighted with injury, limiting him to just 88 Premier League games for the Gunners across five seasons.

With 69 goals in over 300 club appearance to date, Welbeck will begin a new chapter in his career, where he will face competition from fellow Hornets strikers Troy Deeney, Andre Gray and Isaac Success.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

It seems as though Watford's transfer dealings are not quite complete yet, with the club tracking Ismaïla Sarr of Rennes, with the clock ticking down to deadline day at 5pm on Thursday.