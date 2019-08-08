Aaron Mooy Joins Brighton on Season-Long Loan After Signing New 3-Year Huddersfield Contract

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the loan signing of midfielder Aaron Mooy, who has signed a new three-year deal at Huddersfield, marking a return to the Premier League for the Australian star after relegation last season.

Mooy, who made his name with Melbourne City in the A-League before making the move to England in 2016, has agreed a deal with Brighton until the end of the season.

Announcing the deal on the club's official website, Brighton manager Graham Potter said of Mooy: “We are delighted to welcome Aaron to the club. He has played very well over the past two seasons in the Premier League, and will bring a different option and added competition to our midfield.


“He’s been a talisman for Huddersfield in recent seasons with his performances on the field; and he’s proved to be an excellent professional both on and off the pitch. 


“I’m looking forward to working with him, and he is another good addition to our squad ahead of the new season.”

The 28-year-old proved vital as Huddersfield not only secured promotion to the Premier League against the odds in 2017, but also avoided an immediate return to the Championship. He even scored in a famous Terriers victory over Manchester United that season.

Mooy will add quality and guile in Brighton's midfield to complement the existing Pascal Gross and the attacking summer signings of Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay.

George Wood/GettyImages

Mooy played 90 minutes in Huddersfield's opening game of the 2019/20 Championship season on Monday night, a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Brighton begin their Premier League season away at Watford on Saturday afternoon.

      Modal message