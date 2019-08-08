Arsenal Agree £8m Deal With Chelsea for David Luiz - Mustafi Linked With Ligue 1 Move

Arsenal look set to seal the deadline day transfer of David Luiz for £8m after the Gunners struck a deal with Chelsea to move the defender across London, while club scapegoat Shkodran Mustafi is being linked with a switch to Ligue 1.

Unai Emery has been on the hunt for reinforcements in the centre of defence, after watching his side ship 51 Premier League goals last campaign while club captain Laurent Koscielny sealed a move to Bordeaux this summer.

Sky suggest that Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is potentially on his way to a Ligue 1 club today. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 8, 2019

Having been ridiculed by Arsenal fans for much of his time in north London, it appears as if it will be one in and one out at the Emirates, with Sky Sports (via GFFN) claiming Mustafi is 'potentially' on his way to a Ligue 1 club on Thursday.

GFFN also mention a report from L'Equipe, which states the Gunners have failed in their efforts to sign Daniel Rugani and Dayot Upamecano, although the club's technical director Edu retains hope in securing some kind of deal for Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona, no matter how faint that may be.

While no club has been mentioned by Sky in regards to Mustafi's exit, the most likely avenue for the German would be AS Monaco, who Football London linked with signing the central defender recently.

With one centre half having already left the club and another rumoured to be following, that opened the door for Arsenal to swoop in for Luiz. The Brazilian was linked with Emery's side only yesterday but the move is now set for an imminent conclusion after the BBC's David Ornstein confirmed an agreement had been reached between the two parties for £8m - with Luiz to sign a two-year deal at the Emirates.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign centre-back David Luiz for £8m. 32yo Brazil international will sign a 2yr contract. Deal for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney 5yrs, fee £25m. Medicals today ahead of putting pen to paper before 5pm deadline #AFC #CFC #CelticFc — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 8, 2019

Fears over regular playing time at Stamford Bridge appeared to have swayed Luiz into leaving Frank Lampard's side, while Ornstein also adds that Kieran Tierney's move to Arsenal will be a £25m deal on a five-year contract. Both players are due to have their medicals on Thursday and will be completed ahead of the 5pm deadline.

With Luiz' arrival expected in the next few hours, news of Mustafi's looming exit may force Emery to dip into the market once more. The aforementioned Umtiti appears the only viable option at present, although it would require some fee to prize the World Cup winner away from the La Liga side.