Arsenal Confirm Signing of Kieran Tierney From Celtic for £25m

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Celtic full back Kieran Tierney for a fee thought to be around £25m following a drawn-out transfer saga.

The Gunners have been linked with the Scotland international for the last month or so but had a number of bids turned down due to Celtic's displeasure at how the £25m deal was structured.

However, such technicalities have been brushed aside and Tierney has signed for the club.

Speaking after completing the signing, Unai Emery told the club's website: “We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve. He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”

Tierney won four Scottish Premierships with Celtic, as well as a host of domestic cup trophies, and was rated as one of the Bhoys' best players in their current squad.

He is still recovering from the double hernia operation he had during the summer and won't be fit for another few weeks. but once he recovers Tierney will likely compete with Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac for a starting spot at the Emirates.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Despite reports earlier in the summer claiming Arsenal had just £45m to back manager Unai Emery with, the Gunners have still completed some remarkable signings. Nicolas Pepe joined for a club record £72m, Dani Ceballos has switched La Liga for the Premier League on loan and William Saliba signed on before returning to Saint-Etienne on loan.