Arsenal End Interest in Late Philippe Coutinho Deal as Barcelona Star Offered Again By Agent

Arsenal will not make a Deadline Day offer to sign Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho, with the player once again being offered around by his agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Brazil international was spectacularly linked with an imminent move to Emirates Stadium earlier this week and although those rumours were quickly played down, Coutinho's agent is still actively looking to offload the 27-year-old this summer.

Arsenal have considered a move for Coutinho ahead of the new Premier League season, but Fabrizio Romano now confirms that the former Liverpool talisman is no longer being lined up as a transfer target on Deadline Day.

Kieran Tierney and David Luiz to Arsenal, here we go! Philippe Coutinho has been offered by his agents again but #AFC are not interested now. 🔴⚪️ #transfers #CFC #Arsenal — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2019

The Gunners will instead look to finalise deals for Chelsea centre-back David Luiz and Celtic's Kieran Tierney before the window closes at 5 pm on Thursday.

Coutinho is still being offered around, however, with Joorabchian getting in contact with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham in an attempt to find the Brazilian a new club, although talkSPORT claims that he only wants to return to Liverpool if he leaves Barça.

Arsenal's north London rivals are instead closing in on a deal to sign Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, with the Argentina international currently undergoing a medical ahead of a high-profile move this summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, had appeared hopeful that Lo Celso's move to Tottenham would allow them to complete a deal for Christian Eriksen, who has just one year left on his contract.

But it's understood that the club have made a complete U-turn over that decision, with all hands currently on deck to prepare for Romelu Lukaku's imminent £73m move to (finally) join Antonio Conte at Serie A giants Inter.