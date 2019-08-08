Aston Villa Announce John McGinn Has Signed New 5-Year at Club Running Until 2024

Aston Villa have announced that midfielder John McGinn has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with the club running until 2024.

The Scotsman was a key figure for the Villans as they secured promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, contributing seven goals and nine assists in his debut season for the club.

Shock rumours of interest in the 24-year-old from Manchester United emerged during the summer, but those outlandish claims can now be put to bed once and for all after Villa confirmed the player has signed a new deal on their official website.

We are delighted to announce that John McGinn has signed a new five-year contract with the Club. ✍️



McGinn, speaking to the club's website, stated: “I have loved every minute of my time at Aston Villa and I am delighted to commit myself to the Club for the long term.”

Such sentiments were echoed by club CEO Christian Purslow, who added: “We are delighted to secure John’s services for the long term at Aston Villa.

“He is the type of player Dean Smith and our ownership group want to build our Club around: young, determined, athletic, technically-gifted and passionate about winning.”

Prior to his move to Dean Smith's side last summer, McGinn had been plying his trade in his native Scotland for Edinburgh-based outfit Hibernian. During his time in the capital, the midfielder netted 22 goals in 136 appearances for the club.

The announcement of McGinn's new deal follows a flurry of summer activity for the midlands club, who have signed no less than 12 players this window in a bid to retain their top-flight status for the coming campaign.

Villa kick off their Premier League season with a tricky trip away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.