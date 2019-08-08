Giovani Lo Celso Undergoing Medical at Tottenham Ahead of Mega Money Move

Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has begun his medical at Tottenham Hotspur ahead of a £55.4m move from Real Betis.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a switch to north London all summer, though a deal had previously been thrown into doubt due to concerns over Spurs' financial situation, with the club having only recently finished the construction of their new £1bn stadium in Easter.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

However, it is now all but confirmed that the Lilywhites will land Lo Celso after he arrived in England to finalise his transfer from La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Telegraph journalist Jason Burt announced on Twitter that a deal to bring the playmaker to the Premier League is nearing completion, official confirmation of his arrival should be announced before the transfer window closes for top-flight clubs on Thursday evening.

It was reported on Wednesday that Tottenham had reached an agreement with their Spanish counterparts to purchase Lo Celso, though the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster is not the only player who could make a late move to join Pochettino's ranks.

Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon is also a target for the club as they look to kick on from last season, a year in which they finished third in the league, whilst falling to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Lo Celso may well join as a direct replacement for current creative linchpin Christian Eriksen, who is being lined up by Atletico Madrid, though it remains to be seen whether Spurs can offload the Dane before midnight on Thursday.