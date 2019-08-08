Leroy Sane Facing Uncertain Future as ACL Injury Threatens Bayern Munich Switch

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané could see a proposed move to Bayern Munich fall through this summer after it was suggested that the Germany international damaged his anterior cruciate ligament during the club's penalty shootout win in the Community Shield.

The 23-year-old has been flirting with a move back to the Bundesliga after learning that the decision-makers in Bavaria were desperate for his signature, with Bayern Munich having already seen an approach for Sané fall on deaf ears three years ago.

Although a move to the Allianz Arena has been as close as it's ever been, The Athletic's Sam Lee claims that there are fears that Sané has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament following Manchester City's win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

While a minor injury likely wouldn't have deterred Bayern Munich from making a late approach for Sané ahead of the new Bundesliga season, an anterior cruciate ligament usually has a recovery period which starts at six months.

It's for that reason that The Daily Mail believes his move back to Germany could be put at risk due to the severity of Sané's injury, although they also point to Manchester City's apparent £135m valuation as a reason the deal won't go through during this window.

It's a similar sentiment over the transfer in the German media too, with publication Bild pointing out that Sané will learn if he needs to undergo an operation on Thursday.

Although the Premier League's transfer window closes on August 8 - City can't make any more signings after 5pm - many European clubs are waiting until later this month to conduct any transfer business, with the hopes that player prices will be forced down.

Bayern Munich could make a move for Sané right up until the Bundesliga's deadline on September 2, so the Bavaria giants aren't going to be forced to rush into a move.