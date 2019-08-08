Newcastle United in Talks to Re-Sign Andy Carroll After Roma's Patrik Schick Rejects Summer Move

Newcastle United have turned their attention to re-signing Andy Carroll after the striker became a free agent this summer following a seven-year spell at West Ham

The Magpies had been chasing A.S. Roma striker Patrik Schick, but the Czech Republic international has turned down the chance to join Newcastle this summer and instead is looking to force through a move to Borussia Dortmund.

As a result, The Chronicle's Lee Ryder claims that Newcastle United are now believed to be in talks to lure Carroll back to St. James' Park on a free transfer, although the club does hold concerns over the player's long-term fitness.

#nufc are believed to be in discussions over move for Andy Carroll today. Not done yet. Checks on his fitness going on. But Carroll eager for it to happen. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) August 8, 2019

If a deal is able to get over the line, Carroll will become Newcastle's second Deadline Day signing as the club have already announced the arrival of SC Amiens right-back Emil Krafth.

Although Schick appeared to be the club's first target, Gianluca Di Marzio claims that he has rejected the chance to join Newcastle this summer as he wants to join Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund before the Bundesliga window closes on September 2.

It's still largely unknown if Dortmund will in fact make a move for Schick this summer, however, as they've already signed Thorgan Hazard (£23m), Julian Brandt (£22.5m) and Paco Alcácer (£19m) to help bolster their attacking options.

Steve Bruce's Newcastle, on the other hand, have only been able to make two significant first-team signings so far this summer, bringing in Joelinton from TSG Hoffenheim in a club-record deal before splashing £16m on exciting winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Magpies have also secured Netherlands international Jetro Willems on a season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Jacob Murphy appears to be on his way out of St. James' Park ahead of a temporary move to Sheffield Wednesday - he's set to become the sixth player to leave this summer - Newcastle will be hopeful that Carroll can join Krafth as another Deadline Day signing ahead of the new season.