Newcastle United in Talks to Re-Sign Andy Carroll After Roma's Patrik Schick Rejects Summer Move

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

Newcastle United have turned their attention to re-signing Andy Carroll after the striker became a free agent this summer following a seven-year spell at West Ham

The Magpies had been chasing A.S. Roma striker Patrik Schick, but the Czech Republic international has turned down the chance to join Newcastle this summer and instead is looking to force through a move to Borussia Dortmund.

As a result, The Chronicle's Lee Ryder claims that Newcastle United are now believed to be in talks to lure Carroll back to St. James' Park on a free transfer, although the club does hold concerns over the player's long-term fitness.

If a deal is able to get over the line, Carroll will become Newcastle's second Deadline Day signing as the club have already announced the arrival of SC Amiens right-back Emil Krafth.

Although Schick appeared to be the club's first target, Gianluca Di Marzio claims that he has rejected the chance to join Newcastle this summer as he wants to join Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund before the Bundesliga window closes on September 2.

It's still largely unknown if Dortmund will in fact make a move for Schick this summer, however, as they've already signed Thorgan Hazard (£23m), Julian Brandt (£22.5m) and Paco Alcácer (£19m) to help bolster their attacking options.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Steve Bruce's Newcastle, on the other hand, have only been able to make two significant first-team signings so far this summer, bringing in Joelinton from TSG Hoffenheim in a club-record deal before splashing £16m on exciting winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Magpies have also secured Netherlands international Jetro Willems on a season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Jacob Murphy appears to be on his way out of St. James' Park ahead of a temporary move to Sheffield Wednesday - he's set to become the sixth player to leave this summer - Newcastle will be hopeful that Carroll can join Krafth as another Deadline Day signing ahead of the new season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message