Tottenham Sign Ryan Sessegnon From Fulham on 6-Year Deal

Tottenham have completed the signing of Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon on a six-year contract

The deal is worth £25m - with future add ons potentially moving the deal to £30m - and was confirmed by the Champions League finalists on transfer deadline day. He will wear the number 19 shirt and Josh Onomah has moved to Fulham as a part of the deal.

19-year-old Sessegnon burst onto the scene three years ago, following up his debut season by firing 15 Championship league goals to help the Cottagers seal promotion back to the Premier League. His performances attracted the interest of a number of clubs, Spurs included, but he opted to stay loyal as Fulham attempted to stave off relegation from the top flight.

But with Fulham having dropped down to the second tier, Sessegnon became a top target once more - and Spurs have finally confirmed that a deal has been completed, with a statement on the club's official website confirming the move.

Furthermore, Spurs have allowed midfielder Onomah - who has previously spent time on loan in the Championship - to move to Craven Cottage on a permanent basis. He has signed a three-year deal.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

England Under-21 international Sessegnon will add versatility to Mauricio Pochettino's side, challenging Son Heung-min for a regular starting role on the left flank.

He could, in theory, be deployed as a an attacking full-back as well - providing cover for Ben Davies and Danny Rose, who looks likely to stay at the club despite strong rumours linking him with a move away.