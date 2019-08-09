Arsenal Provide Injury Update on 7 Stars Including Nicolas Pepe Ahead of Premier League Opener

Arsenal have offered an injury update on the fitness of seven key stars going into Sunday's curtain-raising Premier League clash against Newcastle.

Despite an active summer transfer window, doubts hang over the Gunners' squad going the first game of the season, with the participation of players such as Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe still in the balance.



🔜 @NUFC



And we've got updates on 7️⃣ players ahead of our @premierleague opener 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 9, 2019

In a statement on their official website, they ran down their injury list, offering an update on the fitness of each player, starting with Lacazette.

Speaking on the Frenchman, who limped off in the Emirates Cup final loss to Olympique Lyon, the club explained: "Alex Lacazette - right ankle. Will continue to be assessed ahead of Sunday’s match at Newcastle."

And, on the status of £72 summer signing Nicolas Pepe, they revealed he is: "Regaining full match fitness following late return from Africa Cup of Nations. Decision to be made on participation for Sunday."

Sticking with the short-term concerns, the club continued: "Emile Smith Rowe - Groin. Progressing well in training and aiming to rejoin the first team squad in 1-2 weeks.



"Mohamed Elneny - regaining full match fitness following late return from African Cup of Nations. Decision to be made on participation for Sunday."

The Gunners then turned to the more serious sufferers, with updates on long-term defensive absentees Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Dinos Mavropanos.



On Bellerin, who has been out with a knee issue since January, the club explained: "Continuing with on-field rehabilitation. Aiming to participate in full training in October."

As for Holding, who is also addled by a knee injury, he is 'continuing with on-field rehabilitation and now participating in full training with the first team', while Mavropanos, who has a groin issue, 'continues to receive treatment and further assessment'.



He will be out of action for 'at least 6-8 weeks'.

