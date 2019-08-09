Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Steam, Kick Off Time & Team News

Sheffield United return to Premier League action on Saturday for the first time since 2007 and mark the occasion by heading south to face Bournemouth at Dean Court.

It will be a memorable day for United manager Chris Wilder, as he manages a team in the Premier League for the first time in his career. Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth will be eager to spoil the day though and will see it as a good opportunity to get three points on the board to kick off their own campaign.

Check out 90min’s preview of Saturday’s clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 10 August What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Dean Court TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score (UK) - FuboTV - Free Trial (US) Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

Eddie Howe is missing a few players for the opening weekend. One major blow for the Cherries is the ankle injury creative midfielder David Brooks picked up during pre-season. He is set for 12 weeks out and will miss Saturday’s encounter. Dan Gosling, Lewis Cook, Simon Francis, new signing Lloyd Kelly and Junior Stanislas will also be absent.

New arrival Jack Stacey will be pushing to start in defence, with Callum Wilson and Josh King expected to lead the attack. Winger Harry Wilson will also be hopeful of making his debut after signing from Liverpool on loan.

It has been a busy summer for United since they gained promotion back in May. The club have broken their transfer record a remarkable four times, the latest player to break the record being former Swansea striker Oli McBurnie, who signed for a fee of £17.5m. It is expected the 23-year-old will start alongside captain Billy Sharp on Saturday. Luke Freeman, one of the Championship’s best attacking midfielders over the past four seasons, joined for £4m earlier in the summer and will be hoping to make his debut alongside McBurnie. Forward Lys Mousset, who left Bournemouth for United this summer, is likely to start the game on the bench. Predicted Lineups Bournemouth Travers; Stacey, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Harry Wilson, Lerma, Lerma, Fraser; King; Callum Wilson. Sheffield United Henderson; Baldock, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens; Fleck, Norwood, Freeman; McBurnie, Sharp.

Head to Head Record

United boast an impressive record against Bournemouth, having won ten and lost just one from the 15 times the two sides have met. The last clash was back in 2013 in a League One game, when Sheffield United won away 1-0.



