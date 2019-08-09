David Luiz Arsenal Number Revealed as Chelsea Fans Flood Star's Restaurant With Negative Reviews

By 90Min
August 09, 2019

To say it was an eventful deadline day would be understating it a bit, and one man who will certainly still be feeling the effects of a hectic closing of the window is new Arsenal defender David Luiz. 

It's all change for the Brazilian, as he has a new club, a new shirt number, and a new publicity crisis to attend to, after Chelsea fans spitefully flooded his London restaurant with negative reviews after he forced through a £8m move to their local rivals. 

He will of course assume the number vacated by Danny Welbeck, looking to channel Arsenal legend Sol Campbell as he wears the number 23 shirt for the season to come.

He wore the number 30 shirt for his second term at Stamford Bridge - a spell which came to an end in the late stages of the window as he forced through a reverse-Giroud to make the move north.

Chelsea fans, being football fans on the internet, did not take well to this, but rather than the usual 'inundate his every tweet with abuse approach', they opted to get creative and went for the throat of his business interests. 

The 32-year-old's Babbo restaurant in Mayfair took a tanking on Tripadvisor, with Blues fans flooding the upscale eatery with one-star reviews - ranging from complaints about the abundance of snakes to the owner being absent on Thursdays. 

These have since been taken down (probably due to defamation laws) but not before the British press caught on, with the Mirror quoting one impartial reviewer as saying: "Disgusting, food was terrible, slow service, and saw people having photos with a big rat that had curly hair. Wouldn't recommend."

Another read: "Don't know about Food but your Owner is a fraud."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message