David Luiz Arsenal Number Revealed as Chelsea Fans Flood Star's Restaurant With Negative Reviews

To say it was an eventful deadline day would be understating it a bit, and one man who will certainly still be feeling the effects of a hectic closing of the window is new Arsenal defender David Luiz.

It's all change for the Brazilian, as he has a new club, a new shirt number, and a new publicity crisis to attend to, after Chelsea fans spitefully flooded his London restaurant with negative reviews after he forced through a £8m move to their local rivals.

He will of course assume the number vacated by Danny Welbeck, looking to channel Arsenal legend Sol Campbell as he wears the number 23 shirt for the season to come.

New club, new shirt, new number 🔢@DavidLuiz_4: our No 2⃣3⃣



He wore the number 30 shirt for his second term at Stamford Bridge - a spell which came to an end in the late stages of the window as he forced through a reverse-Giroud to make the move north.

Chelsea fans, being football fans on the internet, did not take well to this, but rather than the usual 'inundate his every tweet with abuse approach', they opted to get creative and went for the throat of his business interests.

The 32-year-old's Babbo restaurant in Mayfair took a tanking on Tripadvisor, with Blues fans flooding the upscale eatery with one-star reviews - ranging from complaints about the abundance of snakes to the owner being absent on Thursdays.

Blues fans take to trip advisor to ruin the reviews on David Luiz’s restaurant😂 pic.twitter.com/JzFAwVCcPq — The Chelsea Chaps (@chelseachaps) August 8, 2019

These have since been taken down (probably due to defamation laws) but not before the British press caught on, with the Mirror quoting one impartial reviewer as saying: "Disgusting, food was terrible, slow service, and saw people having photos with a big rat that had curly hair. Wouldn't recommend."

Another read: "Don't know about Food but your Owner is a fraud."