Deadline Day: Why Tottenham's Business Makes Them Premier League Title Contenders

Deadline day was truly quite epic, with clubs announcing additions to their squad as late as four hours after the deadline had passed. But if you're a Tottenham fan, there's even more reason to be optimistic for the forthcoming season.

Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon came in, with a deal for Paulo Dybala actually becoming a wild possibility before eventually being called off.

What. A. Day.

Spurs fans can now breathe a collective sigh of relief. And once they do that, they'll soon realise that they have now become true title contenders.

Throughout the summer, there was an uncertainty over the future of some of the north London side's best players. However, all still remain at the club as things stand.

During the summer, there was growing belief that Tottenham would be serious title contenders this season, following the signing of the exciting Tanguy Ndombele. However, the business that was carried out on Thursday was shrewd and intelligent - only adding to their strength. Lo Celso and Sessegnon will add quality and squad depth, something that is crucial in a title push.

With the transfer window closing on 2nd September for the rest of Europe (barring Italy, and...well, some of Europe), there is a chance that there will be some high-profile outgoings. While of course Mauricio Pochettino would prefer to keep his star players, the two deadline day signings are also the perfect replacements should anyone leave.

Christian Eriksen was linked with a last-minute move to Old Trafford, but the deal stalled due to his apparent lack of interest. Instead, the Dane is reportedly holding out for a move to Spain. The playmaker appears to be running down his contract, meaning Daniel Levy is more inclined to sell him in order to get an appropriate transfer fee, before his contract runs out next summer.

However, Spurs are in a win-win situation now, where they already have the perfect replacement. If Levy receives a reasonable offer for Eriksen from a European side, he may very well sanction the deal. That's no longer a disaster however - Lo Celso is a frightening talent, who is also versatile. Not to mention, he is also four years his junior.

If we were to assume Eriksen will leave, Lo Celso will occupy a role that will see Dele Alli play in his preferred attacking midfield role. Dele bagged 18 goals and seven assists in the Premier League back in 2016/17, playing his preferred role - not too bad, really.

We can continue to harp on about why Lo Celso is such a good singing, but the most important thing is that, both he and Sessegnon will bring depth to a small Spurs squad.

A title challenge requires a big squad that is filled with quality. It's no secret that Manchester City have a bordering on outrageous squad, with world-class players warming the bench. The Citizens claimed an unprecedented domestic treble last season, and the size of the squad was a key contributing factor. A similar case can be made for Liverpool (although perhaps not up front).

However, in Spurs' case, the club fell short in their attempts to claim the Premier League title due to their commitments elsewhere. The race for the Champions League ramped up in the middle of February, with Spurs five points adrift of the top spot with a game in hand in the league. But with the frequent Champions League matches followed by cup and league commitments, players began to feel it and injuries became more of an issue.

The heavy workload took its toll. Only Manchester United suffered more injuries than the north London side last season, and it's clear to see why. Ultimately, the club finished a whopping 27 points behind Manchester City, the eventual winners. Of course, they did make It to the Champions League final, but this came at the cost of a Premier League title challenge.

However, the business done on deadline day has given Pochettino and his men a real shot once again this season.

The other deadline day signing was Ryan Sessegnon. The Englishman can operate in the left-back position, as well as on either wing. The 19-year-old is quick, direct and will only improve under Pochettino. His performances in the Championship for Fulham in 2017/18 were nothing short of spectacular. At 17, he won the Championship Player of the Season award. Some achievement.

He will provide competition for Danny Rose at left-back, and will most likely be used further up the pitch when needed, as well. Aside from his obvious talent on the field, the Englishman will bring composure and Pochettino will undoubtedly be aware of his absolute professionalism.

The club has invested in two young, driven and outstanding talents, all for a reasonable price. Meanwhile, Liverpool were unable to make a high-profile acquisition - and there are growing fears over the depth in the attacking line. City have brought in Joao Cancelo, but will be without Leroy Sane for the season.

It seems as though the pieces of the puzzle are falling together for Spurs. The pack is once again being drawn back together, and we could be in for a gripping tussle for the Premier League title.

The deadline day business carried out by Spurs, compiled with the signing of Tanguy Ndombele, had undoubtedly made them the complete package - and definite contenders.