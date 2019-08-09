Fedor Chalov's Agent Reveals Why Crystal Palace Failed With £14m Bid for Striker

By 90Min
August 09, 2019

The agent of Fedor Chalov has revealed the striker did not move to Crystal Palace this summer because CSKA Moscow rejected their £14m offer.

The Russian won't be joining a club in England's top flight this summer after the Premier League's transfer window closed on Thursday, leaving the Eagles with Jordan Ayew as their sole attacking acquisition this summer. 

Christian Emile, Chalov's agent, says the striker has a big future ahead of him despite the move failing to materialise. 

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

He told Russian publication Championat: "Fedor is one of the most striking players in Europe, and the increased interest in him is completely justified.

"Especially from the side of one Premier League club, which made a significant offer, but CSKA refused to sell the player.

"The position of CSKA is completely understandable - they have serious goals, and Fedor is the most important player for them. We will follow the development of events and are sure that in any case has a great future."

Epsilon/GettyImages

The 21-year-old scored 17 times in all competitions for the club last season and has already hit two goals in four league games during the CSKA Moscow's new campaign.

The failure to land him will be a blow to Crystal Palace. Along with Ayew, they also recruited Stephen Henderson, Gary Cahill, Victor Camarasa and James McCarthy.

Palace start their Premier League campaign on Saturday against Everton, with the main talking point being whether star winger Wilfried Zaha will feature against the team he was heavily linked with over the course of the summer.

