FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Every Tottenham Player's Predicted Rating

As the new season gets closer and closer, football and gaming fans await the release of FIFA 20.

After a fourth place finish and reaching the Champions League final for the first time in their history, will any Tottenham players get a rating boost? And who will suffer a rating drop?

After the 2018/19 season, here's how the Spurs players could stack up next season.

Kyle Walker-Peters

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Position: Right back

FIFA 19 Rating: 69

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 72





The 22-year-old right back has found it hard getting into the starting 11 despite having Trippier and Aurier ahead of him. However, Kyle Walker-Peters did have his fair share of game time, with 10 appearances in all competitions, including six in the league and one in the Champions League at the Camp Nou.

Despite a shaky first half in Barcelona, the young man impressed in the second half. His stand out moment of the season though was his 35 minute hat-trick of assists on boxing day against Bournemouth.

After a pretty decent season, KWP should get a good upgrade to 72.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 76

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 75





Nkoudou made one appearance for Spurs last season. There's nothing else to say than that. It's impossible to change a player's rating too much when they've hardly played, so a drop from 76 to 75 is probably the best we can do.

Paolo Gazzaniga

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 70

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 76





A goalkeeper who has been very impressive as back up to Lloris, Gazzaniga was superb every time he came into the team.

After a string of mistakes by Lloris, many fans were calling for this man to play, illustrating the fact that he is rated highly. However, he struggled generally to get a significant amount of game time ahead of the Frenchman.

A good goalkeeper, the 26-year-old by far merits a higher rating - 76 for Gazzaniga.

Juan Foyth

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Position: Centre back

FIFA 19 Rating: 70

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 76

Juan Foyth is a favourite of Pochettino, with the manager trusting him in a lot of big games last season.

Foyth possesses superb quality on the ball, as well as good pace and a strong tackle. However, the 20-year-old is still very raw, and jumps into challenges too easily and tends to make crucial mistakes due to this. The Argentine is still adapting to the Premier League though, and is bound to become a class defender under Poch.

Eric Dier

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Position: Holding

FIFA 19 Rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 78





What happened to the Eric Dier who was a beast in midfield alongside Mousa Dembele? The Englishman is a shadow of the player he was in his first season at the club.

Despite suffering with a load of injuries, Dier has been slow, clumsy and a liability in midfield when he's been on the pitch. Pochettino sees his future at centre-back while Dier himself disagrees. Poch seems 100% happt with the way he's playing right now.

Dropping a man who has been injured so much down two ratings may seem harsh, but due to bad performance after bad performance, I feel like this would be the right decision.

Erik Lamela

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 79





Erik Lamela is another player who has suffered with injury problems throughout last season. However, unlike players like Kane and Winks, he was pretty inconsistent when on the pitch.

He started the season well, making important cameos off the bench, but his performances began to dip as the season went on. This could have been due to not recovering fully from injury though.

Talented yet majorly inconsistent, a rating drop of one for the Argentinean is fair.

Victor Wanyama

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Position: Holding midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 79





Yet again, Victor Wanyama was a Spurs player who couldn't stay fit. Injured for the large majority of the season, he returned to close to his best towards the end of the campaign.

He actually put in some decent performances when back from injury, including a feisty little cameo off the bench against City in the Champions League.

Due to injuries and a lack of much football, a 79 rating is about right.

Serge Aurier

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Position: Right back

FIFA 19 Rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 80

Despite having Trippier as competition, Serge Aurier failed to assert himself in the team, after a number of erratic performances.

Aurier is decent offensively, as shown by his performance and cross for Vertonghen's goal against Dortmund. But at the back, he us an absolute liability, with a rash manner of defending.

After a pretty poor season, Aurier deserves to be downgraded to 80.

Harry Winks

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Position: Centre midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 75

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 80





Harry Winks is a superb young talent who has become an important member of Spurs and England's midfield. He deserved an upgrade on 75 regardless, but injuries (yes, another player) hampered his progress to get anything over 80 rated.

Arguably Spurs' best player in the Champions League final, he performed well when fit, and deserves at least a rare card and 80 rating.

Ryan Sessegnon

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Position: Left midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 75

FIFA 20 Rating: 77

Ryan Sessegnon may not have had the debut Premier League campaign he was hoping for, but he's still one of the best young players in the country and Spurs were right to sign him this summer.

Expect the England Under-21 international to shine at the New White Hart Lane.

Ben Davies

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Position: Left back

FIFA 19 Rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 81





A very decent rotation option to Rose, Ben Davies had another solid season. Nothing too special, but nothing terrible either. He has always done a job whenever asked of him.

A steady player, the Welshman deserves to stay steady and remain at 81.

Danny Rose

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Position: Left back

FIFA 19 Rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 81





A season that got off to a slow start for Danny Rose, clicked into some sort of gear in the second half of the season. He began to get back into Pochettino's thoughts, and earned a place in the starting 11 for the Champions League final.

His sharpness towards the end of the season earns Rose a one rating upgrade.

Moussa Sissoko

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Position: Central midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 76

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 82





Moussa Sissoko was Tottenham's player of the season and the most improved player in the Premier League. A beast in midfield who drives through teams with incredible pace and power, the Frenchman was a revelation.

His consistency has also been phenomenal, being the team's best player on a regular basis and as a result, deserves a huge upgrade, so going up a whopping six ratings is more than fitting for the midfielder.

Lucas Moura

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Position: Forward

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 83





Despite a stunning start and end to the season - which included scintillating performances against Manchester United and Ajax - Lucas Moura was rather erratic during the middle parts of the campaign.

A season which included his two hat-tricks - most notably against Ajax in the Champions League semi-final - Lucas struggled to find a starting place ahead of Kane and Son, and put in performances with a lack of cutting edge to them.

However, due to his mesmerising late flourish to the season, Lucas deserves to go from a 82 to a 83.

Giovani Lo Celso

Position: Central midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84





The deadline day signing earned his big move to Tottenham Hotspur for a very good reason: he's brilliant. So expect Lo Celso's FIFA rating to receive a - at the very least - tidy two point boost.

Davinson Sanchez

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Position: Centre back

FIFA 19 Rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84





A season in which the Colombian struggled to get into the team, Davinson Sanchez performed well whenever called upon but is still raw and has mistakes in him.

With Vertonghen and Alderweireld as team mates though, there's no doubt he will learn from the best and turn into a top defender.

The 23-year-old hasn't been amazing nor has he done badly, therefore, he can remain at a rating of 84.

Dele Alli

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Position: Attacking midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84





Dele Alli is at a crossroads. After another 'okay' season by the standards he set, Alli needs to decide whether he wants to be the goal scoring midfielder that worked so brilliantly for him, or become a deeper midfielder with a more all-round role.

Full of some bright moments but also pretty poor moments, Alli's fizzled out timidly after a string of bad performances.

Dele deserves no upgrade to his rating, but hasn't been poor enough to have a drop, especially after suffering with injuries and not playing in a specific position consistently.

Hugo Lloris

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 87





The club captain had a tough season, with moments of brilliance accompanied with a lot of crucial mistakes. Highlights included penalty saves from Aubameyang and crucially Aguero in the Champions League quarter-final.

With mistakes a consistent theme of his season, he will be lucky if his rating stays the same. 87 for Hugo Lloris.

Heung-min Son

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Position: Forward

FIFA 19 Rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 87





A brilliant season for Heung-min Son, the 26-year-old played a pivotal role in their European run and fourth place finish. Stepping up in the absence of Harry Kane for long periods, he became one of Tottenham's players of the season.

After a scintillating campaign in which he scored 20 goals in all competitions, he is more than deserving of a large upgrade. 87 is a good rating for the South Korean.

Jan Vertonghen

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Position: Centre back

FIFA 19 Rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88





Jan Vertonghen had another superb season, being for many people Spurs' best player. Consistent and reliable as ever, he never lets the team down.

One of the best centre-backs in the world, Spurs are blessed with a top-class defensive pairing. Deserving of an 88 rating.

Toby Alderweireld

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Position: Centre back



FIFA 19 Rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88





Just like his Belgian counterpart, it was another top-class season for Toby Alderweireld, who is also one of the best defenders in Europe. He came back into the team after Davinson Sanchez took his place due to contract problems, and hasn't looked back since.

Simply a world-class defender, Spurs will be doing everything to get him to sign a new contract. Easily deserving of an upgrade and 88 rating.

Christian Eriksen

Position: Attacking midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88

Christian Eriksen had a strange season. Impressive for most parts, yet towards the end of the season when push came to shove, he was really poor. This could be because he had his heart set on a move away from Spurs though. His performance in the Champions League final when his team was desperate for some creativity was nothing short of pathetic.

However, with eight goals and 12 assists in the league, Eriksen still had a good season, despite going missing in many big games.

Maintaining a very high rating of 88 is the right thing for the Dane.

Harry Kane

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 90

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 90





The Tottenham talisman had a stop-start campaign after suffering from a recurring ankle injury, hindering his goal tally and performances. When fully fit, Harry Kane was his usual brilliant self, scoring goals and linking up play.

However, he struggled to gain momentum and get into a run of consistent games, so a summer off will do him good. Remaining at a rating of 90 is fair for the England captain.