La Liga to Abolish Monday Fixtures as RFEF Call on President Javier Tebas to Resign

A judge has ruled that La Liga must no longer schedule fixtures for Mondays, but they will still be able to play games on Fridays.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) had pushed to see fixtures on both days abolished, whilst La Liga officials were adamant that they should be allowed to continue to play games on both Monday and Friday.

LaLiga announces that the first game of Matchday 1 in LaLiga Santander will take place at the following time:



With the two parties failing to reach an agreement, the case was sent to court. Now, judge Andres Sanchez Magro has ruled (via Marca) that only Monday fixtures will be stopped, so as to try and reach a compromise for both sides.

However, La Liga are seemingly unimpressed. They released a statement (via Dermot Corrigan), in which they signalled their intent to appeal the ruling, adding that they have called a general meeting with all the impacted clubs to discuss their next move.

Regardless of the league's frustration, the ruling has now been reflected in the fixtures for the first three weeks of the season - the only fixtures available so far - but the remainder will also have to adhere to these rules upon their release.

It means that the opening fixture of the new season - Barcelona's clash with Athletic Club on Friday, 16 August - will remain the same.





The RFEF added on their own Twitter feed: "We are very happy with this resolution, but there doesn't have to be winners here. We want to convey a message of tranquillity to the clubs, our clubs: The Federation is not going to fail you and will always be by your side."





However, they went on to call on La Liga president Javier Tebas to resign from his position. They accused Tebas of lying and stealing information, whilst also putting Spanish football at risk to try and get what he wants.

In quite an explosive thread, they concluded by saying: "In our opinion, Mr. Tebas has overseen a lengthy reign and cannot continue to lead an institution like La Liga for another minute.

"Therefore, from the RFEF we believe that the tenure of Mr. Tebas has to end."