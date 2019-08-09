Premier League action is back, and the 2019-20 regular season kicks off with a full slate of games all weekend.

The first fixture comes on Friday when Liverpool hosts newly promoted Norwich City. Last year's runners-up will attempt to make another run at the EPL crown and present the biggest threat to Manchester City, who look to defend their title this season. Man City opens Saturday's action, which is packed with six games, against West Ham United.

The weekend's fixtures come to a close on Sunday, with the final game featuring Manchester United vs. Chelsea.

How to Watch:

Friday, Aug. 9:

Liverpool vs. Norwich City:

• Time: 3 p.m. ET

• TV Channel: NBC Sports Network and UNIVERSO

• Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Saturday, Aug. 10:

West Ham United vs. Manchester City:

• Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

• TV Channel: NBC Sports Network and UNIVERSO

• Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

AFC Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United:

• Time: 10 a.m. ET

• TV Channel: NBC Sports Network and UNIVERSO

• Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Burnley vs. Southampton:

• Time: 10 a.m. ET

• Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Crystal Palace vs. Everton:

• Time: 10 a.m. ET

• Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion:

• Time: 10 a.m. ET

• Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa:

• Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

• TV Channel: NBC USA and UNIVERSO

• Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Sunday, Aug. 11:

Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton:

• Time: 9 a.m. ET

• TV Channel: CNBC and UNIVERSO

• Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal:

• Time: 9 a.m. ET

• TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

• Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea:

• Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

• TV Channel: NBC Sports Network and Telemundo

• Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

