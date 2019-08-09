Ranking Every Manchester United Summer Transfer Window Since 2002

The transfer window system has been a part of English football since the 2002/03 season, limiting every club to just two periods of buying and selling instead of the previous near all-year-round way of doing business.

The longer summer window is also particularly important in order to strengthen ahead of a new season, and a bad one can spell disaster.

From worst to best, here's a look at every summer window United have had in those 17 years.

Worst: Summer 2013

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Ins: Guillermo Varela, Marouane Fellaini, Saidy Janko

Outs: Paul Scholes, Scott Wootton

Despite a lot of noise in the rumour mill, there was very little in the way of movement in summer 2013 when David Moyes and Ed Woodward replaced Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill respectively. Marouane Fellaini unfairly bore the brunt of fan frustration, but the blame lay higher.

Summer 2018

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Ins: Diogo Dalot, Fred, Lee Grant

Outs: Michael Carrick, Joe Riley, Daley Blind

Summer 2018 was the beginning of the end for Jose Mourinho's time at Old Trafford, with £52m flop Fred the only major signing after the club hierarchy vetoed his other transfer targets. The club also let a proven and reliable performer in Daley Blind rejoin Ajax.

Summer 2014

STEVE PARKIN/GettyImages

Ins: Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Angel Di Maria, Daley Blind, Radamel Falcao (loan), Timoth Fosu-Mensah

Outs: Ryan Giggs, Alexander Buttner, Rio Ferdinand, Federico Macheda, Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra, Bebe, Shinji Kagawa, Danny Welbeck

On paper, United's summer haul when Louis van Gaal took over looked good. In reality, it was a huge disappointment, especially Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao. The squad was also gutted, losing the defensive leadership of Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra.

Summer 2015

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ins: Memphis Depay, Matteo Darmian, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Morgan Schneiderlin, Sergio Romero, Anthony Martial, Regan Poole

Outs: Ben Amos, Tom Cleverley, Saidy Janko, Tom Thorpe, Nani, Robin van Persie, Reece James, Rafael, Angel Di Maria, Jonny Evans, Javier Hernandez, Anders Lindegaard

With Anthony Martial still struggling for consistency, backup goalkeeper Sergio Romero was probably the best signing of a prolific yet poor summer in 2015. United also lost money on Angel Di Maria just a year after his club-record arrival, and sold Nani and Rafael for a combined £7m.

Summer 2009

AFP/GettyImages

Ins: Antonio Valencia, Michael Owen, Gabriel Obertan, Mame Biram Diouf

Outs: Carlos Tevez (loan ended), Cristiano Ronaldo, Lee Martin, Fraizer Campbell, Richard Eckersley, Manucho

United famously lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid in summer 2009, as well as Carlos Tevez after a two-year loan, yet only spent sparingly. Antonio Valencia proved to be a long-term investment, but the club didn't do enough to stay ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League.

Summer 2017

AARON M. SPRECHER/GettyImages

Ins: Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Outs: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Josh Harrop, Wayne Rooney, Adnan Januzaj, Guillermo Varela

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was actually released in 2017, only to re-sign two months later. Clearly not fully fit, it was ultimately a mistake and he left for real within a few months. That year also saw the departure of all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney as part of the Romelu Lukaku deal.

Summer 2016

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ins: Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Outs: Victor Valdes, Nick Powell, Paddy McNair, Donald Love, Tyler Blackett, Will Keane, James Weir

Jose Mourinho cleared out some young deadwood in summer 2016 and brought proven winner Ibrahimovic to Old Trafford. Henrikh Mkhitaryan ultimately flopped, but Paul Pogba could yet be the focal point of a new era if he stays, while the jury remains out on Eric Bailly.

Summer 2010

HECTOR GUERRERO/GettyImages

Ins: Marnick Vermijl, Chris Smalling, Javier Hernandez, Bebe

Outs: Ben Foster, Tom Heaton, Zoran Tosic, David Gray, Rodrigo Possebon

United's transfer business in summer 2010 was unspectacular but effective. Chris Smalling completed an already agreed move from Fulham and Javier Hernandez proved to be a bargain find. Equally, no one of note left and United claimed a record-breaking 19th league title.

Summer 2011

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ins: Phil Jones, Ashley Young, David de Gea

Outs: Edwin van der Sar, Paul Scholes, Owen Hargreaves, Wes Brown, John O'Shea, Gabriel Obertan

Summer 2011 marked the arrival of David de Gea at Old Trafford. He and fellow signings Phil Jones and Ashley Young still remain at the club, although only one of the trio has been a real success. That window also marked the first departure of Paul Scholes.

Summer 2007

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Ins: Owen Hargreaves, Anderson, Nani, Tomasz Kuszczak, Carlos Tevez (loan)

Outs: Kieran Richardson, Giuseppe Rossi, Alan Smith, Gabriel Heinze, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Owen Hargreaves, Anderson, Nani and Carlos Tevez could and perhaps should have been so much more at United in the long-term. That being said, each made a significant impact in their debut season in 2007/08 as the club won the Premier League and Champions League.

Summer 2008

DIMITAR DILKOFF/GettyImages

Ins: Fabio, Rafael, Dimitar Berbatov

Outs: Kieran Lee, Gerard Pique, Chris Eagles, Mikael Silvestre, Dong Fangzhuo, Louis Saha

Barring the departure of several fringe players, United retained the bulk of the Premier League and Champions League double-winning squad in summer 2008. Cristiano Ronaldo was persuaded to stay after flirting with Real Madrid, while Dimitar Berbatov arrived.

Summer 2005

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Ins: Edwin van der Sar, Park Ji-sung

Outs: Roy Carroll, Daniel Nardiello, Ricardo, Paul Tierney, Phil Neville, Kleberson

United didn't come close to challenging for the Premier League for a third straight season in 2005/06, but the summer that preceded the season still gave the club two players in Edwin van der Sar and Park Ji-sung, for just £6m combined, who were integral to future winning sides.

Summer 2006

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ins: Michael Carrick

Outs: Quinton Fortune, David Bellion, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Paul McShane, Liam Miller

Michael Carrick was the only new face at United in summer 2006, with the £18m midfielder the final piece of the puzzle as the club went on to claim a first Premier League title in four years. It also didn't really matter that top scorer Ruud van Nistelrooy left to join Real Madrid.

Summer 2012

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Ins: Shinji Kagawa, Nick Powell, Robin van Persie, Alexander Buttner

Outs: Ritchie de Laet, Paul Pogba, Zeki Fryers, Tomasz Kuszczak, Michael Owen, Park Ji-sung, Dimitar Berbatov

Shinji Kagawa didn't take to English football and Nick Powell didn't deliver on his promise, but the arrival of Robin van Persie was what the summer of 2012 was all about. The Dutchman made all the difference as United claimed a 20th English title ahead of Manchester City.

Summer 2002

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Ins: Rio Ferdinand, Ricardo

Outs: Nick Culkin, Dwight Yorke

In what was the first-ever 'transfer window' after the new system was introduced, Rio Ferdinand cost United a British record £30m in summer 2002. He was worth every penny, though, winning 10 major trophies in 12 years. The club even recouped a little cash for a finished Dwight Yorke.

Summer 2003

Ben Radford/GettyImages

Ins: David Bellion, Eric Djemba-Djemba, Tim Howard, Kleberson, Cristiano Ronaldo

Outs: Lee Roche, Laurent Blanc, David May, David Beckham, Danny Webber, Juan Sebastian Veron

United were able to land an unknown teenager for just £12.24m in summer 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo. It wasn't an instant home run, but Ronaldo became the best player in the world at Old Trafford and steered the club to three Premier League titles and Champions League glory.

Best: Summer 2004

PAUL BARKER/GettyImages

Ins: Alan Smith, Gabriel Heinze, Gerard Pique, Giuseppe Rossi, Wayne Rooney

Outs: Fabien Barthez, Danny Pugh, Mark Lynch, Nicky Butt, Luke Chadwick, Diego Forlan

United signed Wayne Rooney from Everton in summer 2004 and were rewarded with 252 goals over the next 13 years - he stuck around a lot longer than Ronaldo. Alan Smith and Gabriel Heinze both had moments in United shirts, even if they were very short-lived success stories.