Southampton Complete Signing of Defender Kevin Danso on Season-Long Loan from Augsburg

By 90Min
August 09, 2019

The transfer window may have closed yesterday but the done deals are still rolling in, as Southampton have announced the signing of FC Augsburg defender Kevin Danso on a season-long loan with an option to buy. 

The towering 20-year-old becomes Ralph Hasenhuttl's fourth summer signing after narrowly beating the transfer deadline to get the deal over the line on Thursday evening, and joins Saints after 44 senior appearances in Germany. 

Speaking on the move, the Austrian said, via the club's official website“I’m looking forward to working with such a great coach in Ralph Hasenhüttl as well. He has produced a lot of young players and showed a huge amount of belief in them, so I hope I can be another one who can benefit from him.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to show what I can do. Southampton is a great club, the manager is a great coach, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”


Manager Hasenhuttl added: “I am very pleased we have been able to bring Kevin into the club.“He fits the profile of player that we want to bring here to Southampton. 


"He is in the early part of his career, but he has good experience already, with a lot of existing qualities and the potential to develop even further.


"We have made some good additions in our attack during the transfer window, with Ché Adams and Moussa Djenepo, and, like them, Kevin is another signing that fits our model of being a talented, young player who adds quality to our first-team squad. 

"He will improve our defensive options, so this is an excellent way for us to finish our business.”


Danso won't be available for Southampton's first league game away to Burnley this weekend having missed the registration deadline, but will be available for the home visit of Liverpool next Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message