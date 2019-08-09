Southampton Complete Signing of Defender Kevin Danso on Season-Long Loan from Augsburg

The transfer window may have closed yesterday but the done deals are still rolling in, as Southampton have announced the signing of FC Augsburg defender Kevin Danso on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The towering 20-year-old becomes Ralph Hasenhuttl's fourth summer signing after narrowly beating the transfer deadline to get the deal over the line on Thursday evening, and joins Saints after 44 senior appearances in Germany.

Speaking on the move, the Austrian said, via the club's official website: “I’m looking forward to working with such a great coach in Ralph Hasenhüttl as well. He has produced a lot of young players and showed a huge amount of belief in them, so I hope I can be another one who can benefit from him.

#SaintsFC is delighted to announce the signing of @KevinDanso98 on a season-long loan, with an exclusive option to buy next summer: https://t.co/hMaRezD3vs — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 9, 2019

“It’s a great opportunity for me to show what I can do. Southampton is a great club, the manager is a great coach, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”





Manager Hasenhuttl added: “I am very pleased we have been able to bring Kevin into the club.“He fits the profile of player that we want to bring here to Southampton.





"He is in the early part of his career, but he has good experience already, with a lot of existing qualities and the potential to develop even further.





"We have made some good additions in our attack during the transfer window, with Ché Adams and Moussa Djenepo, and, like them, Kevin is another signing that fits our model of being a talented, young player who adds quality to our first-team squad.

Even The Ralph Express can get delayed sometimes! 😅



Welcome to #SaintsFC at last, @KevinDanso98! pic.twitter.com/DIM9Qy2uwH — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 9, 2019

"He will improve our defensive options, so this is an excellent way for us to finish our business.”





Danso won't be available for Southampton's first league game away to Burnley this weekend having missed the registration deadline, but will be available for the home visit of Liverpool next Saturday.