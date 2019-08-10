David Luiz Says Chelsea Club Doctor Phoned Him in Tears on the Eve of His Move to Arsenal

New Arsenal defender David Luiz has revealed he received an emotional phone call from Chelsea club doctor Paco Biosca when he was on the verge of his deadline day transfer from the club.

With Arsenal swooping for a bargain £8m move for the Brazil international's services; the defender underwent a rushed move as the deal was pushed over the line, just before the transfer window shut on Thursday.

A behind the scenes video revealed just how emotional Luiz's departure from Stamford Bridge was – with Chelsea doctor Biosca at Chelsea since 2011 and a popular figure at the club, forming bonds with many of the first team players there.

Speaking with Arsenal's club doctor Gary O'Driscoll – who called Biosca 'a good friend' – during his medical, the Brazilian revealed details of their tearful conversation, replying: "Yeah, Paco’s amazing. He’s crying, he’s crying. He called me crying. I have a great, great relationship with him."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Luiz spent a successful seven years at Chelsea over two spells, making 248 appearances and picking up six winners medals, including the Premier League in 2016/17 as well the Champions League in 2011/12.

After being told by new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard that he would not be guaranteed a regular starting place this season at Stamford Bridge, the 32-year-old was forced into a late rethink of his options this summer, with Arsenal in dire need of reinforcements in the heart of their defence after the departure of Laurent Koscielny from an already shaky core group at the Emirates.