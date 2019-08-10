Jurgen Klopp Admits Alisson Will Miss Chelsea Clash & Admits Fear Over Potentially Serious Injury

Jurgen Klopp has confessed he is worried goalkeeper Alisson could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a leg injury during Liverpool's 4-1 win over Norwich City on Friday.

Whilst kicking the ball during the first half, Alisson's leg appeared to give way under him and he ultimately could not continue, although he did limp off the pitch rather than leave on a stretcher.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp admitted that he does not know how serious the injury is, but Alisson will definitely not be fit to face Chelsea in the Super Cup final on Wednesday.

He said: "The Ali situation is a shadow on that game, it's clear. He thought something hit him in the calf, which is never a good sign. He thought that, that's not what happened, but that's how it felt, so that's not a good sign.





"That means it’s probably a bit more than a strain, we have to see, we make the diagnosis in the morning, we don’t know exactly, but it doesn’t look too good. Adrian has been brought in for situations like that, he’s experienced, he was calm, did the job, was good for us in possession and his calmness helps us a lot, it’s all good.

"We have a little problem number three, Caoimhin Kelleher is coming back but not 100% fit yet and the younger ones have some issues as well so we have to think again."

Adrian was unable to keep a clean sheet in his first appearance for Liverpool, as Teemu Pukki managed to grab a goal for the Canaries early in the second half. However, he did make a number of impressive saves, and will likely need a similar performance against Chelsea.