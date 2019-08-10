Jurgen Klopp Admits Alisson Will Miss Chelsea Clash & Admits Fear Over Potentially Serious Injury

By 90Min
August 10, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has confessed he is worried goalkeeper Alisson could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a leg injury during Liverpool's 4-1 win over Norwich City on Friday.

Whilst kicking the ball during the first half, Alisson's leg appeared to give way under him and he ultimately could not continue, although he did limp off the pitch rather than leave on a stretcher.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp admitted that he does not know how serious the injury is, but Alisson will definitely not be fit to face Chelsea in the Super Cup final on Wednesday.

He said: "The Ali situation is a shadow on that game, it’s clear. He thought something hit him in the calf, which is never a good sign. He thought that, that’s not what happened, but that’s how it felt, so that’s not a good sign. 


"That means it’s probably a bit more than a strain, we have to see, we make the diagnosis in the morning, we don’t know exactly, but it doesn’t look too good. Adrian has been brought in for situations like that, he’s experienced, he was calm, did the job, was good for us in possession and his calmness helps us a lot, it’s all good.

"We have a little problem number three, Caoimhin Kelleher is coming back but not 100% fit yet and the younger ones have some issues as well so we have to think again."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Adrian was unable to keep a clean sheet in his first appearance for Liverpool, as Teemu Pukki managed to grab a goal for the Canaries early in the second half. However, he did make a number of impressive saves, and will likely need a similar performance against Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message