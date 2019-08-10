Mauricio Pochettino Admits He Must Bring Spurs to a Trophy This Season to Be Successful

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he has to help the club to a trophy this season in order for the campaign to be deemed a success; also hitting out at the Premier League's early transfer window closing date.

Spurs have now gone 11 years without a trophy, despite reaching three finals and five further semi-finals in that time – including last season's Champions League final, and not even counting second place in the Premier League in 2016/17.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The north London side begin their 2019/20 Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa on Saturday, where they will be hoping to get off to a strong start. Ahead of the game, Pochettino gave his thoughts on the season ahead (per the Daily Mail), saying: "A good season for us? My personal feeling is that starting my sixth season I need to lift a trophy - Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Premier League or Champions League.

"But if you ask me personally, this season is not about finishing in the top four to be successful - although of course maybe that matters for the club. But for me, it is about winning some title.

"After last season's final, to be again in the top four and reach the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, it is like, 'Come on!'"

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

He added: "You are always there but you cannot touch the glory. That is personally - me. My personal target, objective, aim to be successful this season is to lift a trophy."





Spurs have had an impressive summer in the transfer market, with the signings of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon giving Pochettino some much needed quality and depth as the club mount another title challenge.





However, Christian Eriksen (who is allegedly eager to head to Spain), Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are all in the final year of their contracts, and could yet push for exits before the European transfer window closes at the start of next month.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Pochettino admitted: "When they decided to move the deadline and push it forward from the rest of Europe I was not for it because I knew it would create problems. It is not common sense. (English football) shot itself in our foot because we move early to close the transfer window, allowing the European clubs to talk with our players."