Premier League Team News: Crystal Palace vs Everton - Confirmed Lineups

Everton are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace, winning four and drawing five.

Crystal Palace have won just one of their previous 10 Premier League matches againstEverton at Selhurst Park; this coming in October 1994 thanks to a solitary Andy Preece goal (1-0).

On the only previous occasion that Crystal Palace and Everton played each other on the opening matchday of a league season, Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Goodison Park but ended the season bottom of the league (Premier League 1997-98).

Crystal Palace have never won on the five previous occasions they’ve kicked off a Premier League campaign at home, drawing one and losing the last four in a row.





Five of Everton’s last six Premier League openers have finished level (W1), with four of those draws ending 2-2. Indeed, the Toffees have drawn their opening Premier League match more often than any other side (11).

Everton have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last 11 Premier League games. Indeed, in 2019 so far, only City (12) have recorded more clean sheets in the competition than Everton (10).

Though they finished the campaign with a home win against Bournemouth, only relegated and bottom side Huddersfield (nine) won fewer Premier League home points than Crystal Palace in 2018/19 (20).

Including four at the end of last season, this will be Everton’s fifth consecutive Premier League away match in London. Only Leeds (five between April-September 2001) have had as long a run in the competition’s history.

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in seven Premier League goals against Crystal Palace (three goals, four assists) – only against Manchester United (nine) has he had a hand in more.

Roy Hodgson has won 25 of his 72 Premier League games as Crystal Palace manager – one more victory will take him ahead of Alan Pardew for most wins at the club in the competition.

