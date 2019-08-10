Premier League Team News: Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Confirmed Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur will start a league season at home for the first time since 2010, following eight successive seasons with an away match to start their league campaign.

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 17 competitive meetings with Tottenham Hotspur (W1 D3 L13); this coming in a 1-0 victory at White Hart Lane in April 2015 thanks to a first-half Christian Benteke goal.

This is the sixth time Tottenham are playing their opening game of a Premier League season against a promoted side. They’ve won four of the previous five, with their only defeat coming in 2007/08 against Sunderland.

When playing their first game of the Premier League season at home, Tottenham have lost just once (W2 D3), with that defeat coming against Manchester United in 1997/98.

Aston Villa have won their last three opening Premier League fixtures, with all three of these coming away from home (Arsenal in 2013/14, Stoke in 2014/15 and Bournemouth in 2015/16).

Aston Villa are winless in their last 18 Premier League away games (D3 L15), losing their last seven in a row between February-May 2016.

After winning their first four games without conceding at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs are winless in their last three at their new home (D1 L2).

Team news...



Four #AVFC debuts at Spurs today, as Heaton, Engels, Trezeguet and Wesley all start.#PL pic.twitter.com/wf7b36YW7g — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 10, 2019

Tottenham have lost 13 of their 29 games in all competitions so far in 2019, more than any other current Premier League side (W14 D2). They last suffered more defeats in a single calendar year in 2014 (16).

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has scored four goals in five Premier League appearances against Aston Villa, including two goals in their last such meeting: a 2-0 win for Spurs at Villa Park in March 2016.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has lost two of his three home Premier League games against Aston Villa (one with Southampton, one with Spurs). He’s only lost more home games in the competition against Liverpool and Manchester City (three each).