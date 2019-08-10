Revealed: The Kit Numbers David Luiz, Alex Iwobi, Romelu Lukaku & More Will Wear at Their New Clubs

By 90Min
August 10, 2019

We can all breathe a collective sigh of relief following the mayhem that was deadline day. 

And more importantly, football has returned...well, to the top tier of English football anyway. But, as the focus turns towards league commitments, clubs will be hoping that their late purchases on deadline day are beginning to find their feet. 

Here, we take a look at the confirmed squad numbers for the biggest transfer deadline day signings. 

David Luiz - 23

Perhaps the strangest story of the day, and it came from the Emirates. News broke that David Luiz had agreed to join Arsenal - and somehow the shock deal was completed in the nick of time. 

As was so eloquently put by the north London side's Twitter account: New club, new shirt, new number. Right, ok. 

Well, he has the 23.

Romelu Lukaku - 9

Romelu Lukaku finally managed to force his way out of Manchester United, sealing a £74m move to Inter on deadline day. 

He will don the same number as at the Old Trafford side, but he's got some rather large boots to fill, considering the history of the shirt.

Although, he does claim this is his dream. So...yeah. 

Kieran Tierney - 3

As you might have guessed, this list contains a fair few from Arsenal. Kieran Tierney had been linked with the club all summer, but the deal was eventually sealed just prior to the deadline. 

A nice show of faith from the club, going straight in and giving the 22-year-old the number 3 shirt. Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac will most likely have something to say about that, however. 

Alex Iwobi - 17

Iwobi completed a shock last-ditch deadline day move to Everton, in which the Toffees coughed up somewhere in the region of £35-40m.

The Wilfried Zaha back-up plan? Only Everton know that one. But anyway, he will take up the number 17 shirt; the same number he wore when at Arsenal.  

Giovani Lo Celso - 18

Tottenham went into deadline day being linked with attacking midfielders such as Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes. They managed to come away with a loan deal for Lo Celso, with an option to buy. Some very shrewd business.

He will take up the 18 shirt, the number he first wore at Paris Saint-Germain. 

Ismaila Sarr - 23

A fantastic signing by Watford, picking up Ismaila Sarr on deadline day in a club-record deal.

He will don the number 23 shirt. Elsewhere, the club also managed to pick up Danny Welbeck, who will wear the number 10.

Dennis Praet - 26

Dennis Praet completed his move to Leicester City, making it a successful window for the Foxes (despite the departure of Harry Maguire). 

Praet will take up the number 26 shirt, and reunites with former teammate Youri Tielemans. The two played together at Anderlecht and will be hoping to make an impact together at the King Power. 

Andy Carroll - 7

The big man himself has somehow gotten himself a dream move back to Newcastle. And now, he's grabbed the number 7 shirt. 

Well played, Andy. 

Ryan Sessegnon - 19

Ryan Sessegnon was part of the frantic deadline day dealings going on at Spurs. He sealed his move from Fulham - a deal that was expected to go through for some time. 

He will leave his number 3 shirt behind at Fulham, as he begins this new chapter. 

Danny Drinkwater - 8

Drinkwater was finally able to get a move away from Chelsea, as he searched for first team opportunities. 

The midfielder joins on loan, but it's a start. He will take up the number 8 shirt. 

Scott Carson - N/A

Hardly the biggest deadline day deal. But, really, he's only in here because it gives us the opportunity to show this truly ridiculous announcement video by Manchester City for their third-choice keeper. You're going to want sound for this one. 

Oh, and it's actually unknown what shirt he'll wear. 

