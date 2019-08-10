Tottenham vs. Aston Villa Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Tottenham vs. Aston Villa in a Premier League clash on Saturday, Aug. 10.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 10, 2019

Tottenham and Aston Villa meet in a Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match is set for 12:30 p.m.

Tottenham came in fourth in the Premier League table last season. Tottenham ended the year with a loss to Liverpool in the Champions League final. The Spurs lost to Inter Milan via penalties in the International Champions Cup.

Aston Villa is back in the Premier League after a three-year absence after beating Derby in the League Championship playoff final. Villa last beat RB Leipzig 3-1 in a club friendly.

The two last met in 2017 in the FA Cup, which the Spurs won.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message