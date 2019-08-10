Tottenham and Aston Villa meet in a Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match is set for 12:30 p.m.

Tottenham came in fourth in the Premier League table last season. Tottenham ended the year with a loss to Liverpool in the Champions League final. The Spurs lost to Inter Milan via penalties in the International Champions Cup.

Aston Villa is back in the Premier League after a three-year absence after beating Derby in the League Championship playoff final. Villa last beat RB Leipzig 3-1 in a club friendly.

The two last met in 2017 in the FA Cup, which the Spurs won.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

