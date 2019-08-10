Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Overcome Aston Villa (Eventually) & Harry Kane Delivers the Goods

By 90Min
August 10, 2019

The Premier League is back, and after a slow start to the game, Spurs finally creaked past newcomers Aston Villa with a 3-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs started sluggishly, and Villa wasted no time in reminding the footballing world that they're back in the big time. John McGinn opened the scoring with a neat finish, but holding onto the lead would prove to be a mountain too high for the Villans to climb.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

It took Villa nine minutes to break the deadlock, and it took John McGinn nine minutes to be welcomed into the hearts of Premier League fans worldwide. You all thought he was a baller. 

A man who suffered a first-half battering online was England striker Harry Kane, as his struggles to find the net in August continued for another year. Kane missed a string of chances, and well, Twitter couldn't wait to point it out. 

It's safe to say, some let Spurs' poor first hour get the better of them. 

But Spurs finally found an equaliser through new signing Tanguy Ndombele. A fantastic strike from outside the penalty area brought his side level, and you all loved it.

And then, right at the death, Harry Kane broke his dreaded curse (for a second season in a row). His two goals gave Spurs a battling victory, and kickstarted his season. If he's scoring in August, who knows what kind of season he's going to have! 

It was a lethargic start to the season from Spurs, but three points are three points. And more importantly, they have Harry Kane amongst the goals, and looking as deadly as ever. Title race on, anyone? 

