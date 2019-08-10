Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Overcome Aston Villa (Eventually) & Harry Kane Delivers the Goods

The Premier League is back, and after a slow start to the game, Spurs finally creaked past newcomers Aston Villa with a 3-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs started sluggishly, and Villa wasted no time in reminding the footballing world that they're back in the big time. John McGinn opened the scoring with a neat finish, but holding onto the lead would prove to be a mountain too high for the Villans to climb.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

It took Villa nine minutes to break the deadlock, and it took John McGinn nine minutes to be welcomed into the hearts of Premier League fans worldwide. You all thought he was a baller.

Let’s be honest we’re all having McGinn over Ndombele — . (@SupaCFC) August 10, 2019

John McGinn is a baller; he's very much on my radar #TOTAVL#FPL — FPL Chancer (Dan)  (@fplchancer) August 10, 2019

John Mcginn is a baller — austin simon (@Austin__Simon) August 10, 2019

People that said to me John mcginn will struggle in the prem 😂😂😂😂



Zzzzzzzzz — jamie insall (@InsallJamie) August 10, 2019

Announce John McGinn ballon d’or — ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@RobertoHollis) August 10, 2019

Hey Danny Rose. I don’t like you. #TOTAVL — Bradington (@Bradthepsychic) August 10, 2019

A man who suffered a first-half battering online was England striker Harry Kane, as his struggles to find the net in August continued for another year. Kane missed a string of chances, and well, Twitter couldn't wait to point it out.

Why did I pick Kane in my FPL team. Forgot about his August goal droughts... — 6️⃣ (@PrimeSadio) August 10, 2019

Harry Kane in August pic.twitter.com/ef2Wpt6N1u — Elliot 👑 (@LacaSweat) August 10, 2019

It's safe to say, some let Spurs' poor first hour get the better of them.

Spurs are getting relegated #TOTAVL — Scott Manton (@ScottManton) August 10, 2019

VAR doesn't give #AVFC penalty after McGinn bundled over inside the box. Davinson Sanchez was rash and jumped all over him. Not given and seems questionable after replay https://t.co/pi6SN4EpxM #AVFC — Ashley Preece (@PreeceObserver) August 10, 2019

Thought VAR was supposed to sort decisions out. McGinn was absolutely clattered. 💩 — Simon says (@n7simon) August 10, 2019

But Spurs finally found an equaliser through new signing Tanguy Ndombele. A fantastic strike from outside the penalty area brought his side level, and you all loved it.

Tanguy Ndombele is very good at the soccer. Every pass he makes finds the feet of a teammate, and he can also hit screamers. What a dude. — Phil Friend (@Phil_Friend) August 10, 2019

Rodri when he sees Sissoko, Ndombele, and Wanyama running on him on a counter pic.twitter.com/sVQKImq9gn — J'onn J'onzz (@GIBRILWILSON) August 10, 2019

What you man saying about Ndombele now🙃 — s🇯🇲🇳🇬 (@SAM_SVK8) August 10, 2019

And then, right at the death, Harry Kane broke his dreaded curse (for a second season in a row). His two goals gave Spurs a battling victory, and kickstarted his season. If he's scoring in August, who knows what kind of season he's going to have!

Harry Kane scores in August, curse broken confirmed — Jason Pattison (@JPATT92) August 10, 2019

KANE HAD AN AUGUST CURSE? SAID WHO?!?! BACK TO BACK GOALS BABY!!! — Lisa Karina Escalante (@InfinityInDays) August 10, 2019

It was a lethargic start to the season from Spurs, but three points are three points. And more importantly, they have Harry Kane amongst the goals, and looking as deadly as ever. Title race on, anyone?